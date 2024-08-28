Callum Robertson | Doubleday

This mixture of memoir and nature writing is a must-read on the highs and lows of being a creative in the modern world, writes Stephen Finch

Ingrained begins with a visit to a hidden sawmill in northern Scotland - a secret place filled with possibilities, where treasures are waiting to be uncovered and passions are soon to be reignited. It’s a scene that will resonate with any woodworker who loves digging about in dark sheds and dusty barns hunting for the perfect piece of wood. But you don’t need to know anything about furniture making to find yourself immersed in this world.

Within a few short sentences you are right there amidst the stacks of wood with author Callum Robinson, his father, and the wise old sawyer who communicates in grunts, odd looks and never-ending roll-ups. You find yourself lost amongst the stacks of drying timber as the search for the perfect board takes over.

By the end of the first chapter, it’s clear that Robinson doesn’t just have a way with wood, he has a way with words too. Ingrained is described as "a love letter to trees, timber and craftsmanship - and finding you own voice.” It’s an autobiography which could just as easily be categorised as nature writing, so keenly observed is the author’s passion for woodlands and the creatures (and people) who rely on them.

Robinson is the son of a master woodworker, who grew up learning the craft before becoming his father’s apprentice. His relationship with his father is at the heart of this story, as Robinson evolves from an at times truculent teenager, angry as his father, the world and his place in it. "Nevertheless… it must be done” - an utterance to young Callum from his father - crops up several times in the book. The sentiment is striking and formative, underlining the stoic approach to problem solving passed down in hard lessons from father to son.

We see him evolve from journeyman woodworker to successful businessman, running his own workshop with high-end commercial projects. The turning point in the narrative comes when a major project is cancelled days before it is due to start. The sense of panic and despair is palpable as Robinson struggles to figure how his business can possibly survive.

It takes personal sacrifice, support from his wife, father and workshop team to find a way forward, and the experience prompts Robinson to question what matters most. Out of adversity, he rediscovers the joys of making pieces for people who truly appreciate his craft and will cherish the work for ever.

Ingrained is a must-read for any woodworker, craftsperson or artist on the highs and lows of being a creative in the modern world. But its appeal goes further. Humorous and heartfelt, and at times achingly sad and sorrowful, it’s a compelling tale that combines nature writing and memoir in a deeply personal and memorable way.

Ingrained: The Making of a Craftsman, by Callum Robinson, Doubleday, £22