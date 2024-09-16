Ian Rankin | John Devlin

A new celebration of Scottish literature promises something for everyone

Booking is now open for the St Andrew's Book Festival, a major new celebration of Scottish literature taking place in central London later this year.

Running from 25 November until 1 December, the diverse programme ranges across fiction, poetry, history, cookery, economics and the environment, and features a mixture of international bestsellers and exciting new talent.

Among the household names on the bill, Sir Ian Rankin will discuss his latest Rebus novel Midnight and Blue on 30 November; Judy Murray and Lorraine Kelly will talk about their debut novels Wild Card and The Island Swimmer on 28 and 29 November respectively; and Alexander McCall Smith will appear at a literary dinner on 29 November before discussing his two latest books, The Perfect Passion Company and The Winds from Further West, the following day.

The programme opens with a Spoken Word Gala on Monday 25 November, supported by the National Library of Scotland. Chaired by Michael Pedersen, the event will feature two former Makars, Jackie Kay and Liz Lochhead, alongside Bill Drummond and Bee Asha. Then, on 26 November, there will be a special event hosted by The Scotsman, showcasing work by some of the authors shortlisted for this year's Saltire Society First Book Award.

Friday 29 November will see poets Hollie McNish and Len Pennie sharing a stage for an event titled Poetry to the Power of POW, and on 30 November, Gavin Esler and James Naughtie will ask What Have We Done to the UK & USA?

Other authors appearing at the festival include Andrew O’Hagan, Chris Brookmyre, Ann Cleeves, Rosemary Goring, Alistair Moffat, Sara Sheridan, Jen Stout, Chitra Ramaswamy, Hugo Rifkind and Malachy Tallack. Events will take place at Scotland House, the Caledonian Club and St Columba’s Church.

The public box office for the St Andrew’s Book Festival opens on 23 September, but advance booking for festival friends and members begins today.