How many Ian Rankin Rebus books are there?
Ian Rankin’s first Rebus book, Knots & Crosses was published in 1987 and he’s been writing about the Edinburgh detective ever since. Several of the plots are worked into the new BBC series starring Outlander actor Richard Rankin, which sees a young Rebus fighting crime in contemporary Edinburgh.
Here’s the list in the order they were published.
KNOTS AND CROSSES 1987
HIDE AND SEEK 1991
TOOTH AND NAIL1992
STRIP JACK 1992
THE BLACK BOOK 1993
MORTAL CAUSES 1994
LET IT BLEED 1995
BLACK AND BLUE 1997
THE HANGING GARDEN 1998
DEAD SOULS 1999
SET IN DARKNESS 2000
THE FALLS 2001
RESURRECTION MEN 2001
A QUESTION OF BLOOD 2003
FLESHMARKET CLOSE 2004
THE NAMING OF THE DEAD 2006
EXIT MUSIC 2007
STANDING IN ANOTHER MAN'S GRAVE 2012
SAINTS OF THE SHADOW BIBLE 2013
EVEN DOGS IN THE WILD 2015
RATHER BE THE DEVIL 2016
IN A HOUSE OF LIES 2018
A SONG FOR THE DARK TIMES 2020
A HEART FULL OF HEADSTONES 2022
And to be published in October, MIDNIGHT & BLUE, the 25th Rebus crime novel.
All episodes of Rebus will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 6am Friday 17 May, with the first episode airing on BBC Scotland at 10pm on Friday 17 May and 9.25pm, Saturday 18 May on BBC One.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.