From bug-catching bears to astronaut cats: the best books for children this autumn

A bug-hunting bear, a cat astronaut and a doctor who specialises in helping fairytale creatures are just a few of the stars of this autumn’s best books for kids, write Emma Dunn and Jasmine Ewens

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ages 0-5

In Bothered by Bugs by Emily Gravett (Two Hoots, £12.99), poor Badger can’t have a picnic because of all the bugs, so his friends come up with a solution: catch them all! From wasp beetles to tree slugs, the animals capture every pest in the forest and put them in jars with neat labels… until they realise that nothing in the forest works without them. This is a superb appreciation of the diversity of insects and all the important work they do, told with humour and brilliantly detailed artwork.

Pandora and the Story Forge by Gaynor Andrews and Marie-Alice Harel (Rocket Bird Books, £12.99) is a dreamy book that feels like a modern classic. The lyrical text is presented in a specially designed script and supported by stunning illustrations. Pandora is a word collector, carefully foraging for the right word to weave and spin her special tales. When she has enough, she unleashes them, and their power creates stories for children everywhere to enjoy. A real visual treat and a lovely story to share.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An illustration from Doctor Fairytale

In Doctor Fairytale by Catherine Jacobs and Hoang Giang (Walker, £12.99), the titular health professional is having a very busy day looking after all the fairy-tale creatures. There’s a princess with a blistered foot, a dragon with a sore throat and a wolf who’s bumped his head (don’t get too close!) The good doctor journeys through the land, fixing and mending, always willing to help with some tender love and care. This charming book is clever and imaginative, with a new small twist in each character’s familiar story. Cosy up to read this together, knowing that there will always be a happily ever after.

Suki Cat: Astronaut by Grace Habib (Nosy Crow, £6.99) is a delightful, chunky board book about a cat who loves adventure. In this tale, she’s an astronaut who jets off into space and saves an alien. With push and pull sliders that guarantee hours of fun for young children, this is perfect for little explorers. ED

Ages 6-8

Two exciting animal rescue stories come together in Midnight Adventures in Primrose Park by Helen Peters, illustrated by Isobel Lundie (Barrington Stoke, £7.99). First there’s the tale of Dapple the deer, who ventures out of the forest to find help for his trapped mother, and then there’s the saga of Olive the otter, who is unexpectedly swept downstream and into the city. Can Hassan and his mum come to the rescue? These adventures come with nail-biting moments but also gentle resolutions, making them perfect for any young animal lover. Short chapters and a dyslexia-friendly typeface also make this an ideal book for newly independent readers.

An illustration from Pandora and the Story Forge

The second in the Stories for your Senses series, Autumn is Awesome by Emma Steel, illustrated by Wendy Wen (Every Cherry, £7.99) is a timely celebration of the changing seasons, specially designed to be shared with young people with learning disabilities. Each page prompts you to use a different item to help immerse readers in the story and you can listen to the free soundscape included with every copy as you read. This book is gentle, simple, inclusive and delightful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you love to laugh, The Land of Lost Things by Andy Griffiths, illustrated by Bob Hope (Macmillan Children’s Books, £9.99) is the book for you. Full to the brim with brilliant puns, silly capers and flying socks, this richly illustrated book will sweep young readers up into the action from the first page and is guaranteed to get them giggling. Follow the two main characters (one of whom is you!) as they explore the Land of Lost Things on their way to their next great adventure. Will they find what they’re looking for? JE

Ages 9-12

In The Boy Who Cried Ghost by Ian Eagleton (Scholastic, £7.99), there’s something paranormal lurking in Richard’s wardrobe – or at least, there was before somebody set it free. But when everybody dismisses you, how are you supposed to keep them safe? With the help of some new friends, Richard must learn to face his fears: of the ghost from the wardrobe, and of the sometimes-frightening voice inside his head. This is a fantastic Halloween read with some genuinely hair-raising moments, told from the perspective of a young person with OCD finding his way to self-acceptance. A touching and affirming story that will also get your heart pounding.

These Rights Are Your Rights by Nicky Parker, illustrated by Sue Cheung (Anderson Press, £7.99) introduces young people to the concept of their inalienable children’s human rights – what they are, why they matter, and how to recognise when they are being violated. Though it tackles some difficult themes that may require support when reading, this is an accessible and empowering non-fiction guide that encourages children to stand up for themselves and others around the world whose rights are not always respected. Stacked with resources, advice and illustrations that add levity, this book is an excellent tool to have on hand to help a child to understand their place in the world.

Journey across the frozen landscape of an ancient Ireland, trapped under the cloak of an eternal winter, in Fia and the Last Snow Deer by Eilish Fisher, illustrated by Dermot Flynn (Puffin, £14.99). In order to keep her village alive, Fia must embark on a dangerous quest to find the Deer Mother – the only one who can restore the sun – before the next solstice. Fia is bold and fearless, but will that be enough in a forest with wolves lurking around every corner? This atmospheric verse novel feels timeless – as if it should be read aloud by the fireside. JE

Scottish Book Trust Subscription Boxes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get your next great read delivered to your door, chosen by one of Scotland’s best-loved authors. Scottish Book Trust’s new monthly book subscriptions are the perfect gift for avid readers, getting out of a reading slump, or to kick start your reading journey. Your subscription also supports the national charity’s vital work changing lives with reading and writing.