This year's StAnza festival was a reminder of the many different things poetry can do, writes Susan Mansfield

Stanza Poetry Festival, various venues, St Andrews ****

StAnza, Scotland’s original poetry festival, is emerging from the tough pandemic years minus a director (this year’s programme is the work of guest curator Sasha de Buyl). Nevertheless, there is poetic energy on the streets of St Andrews, an impressive line-up of writers appearing mostly in person, and a welcome return to something very like the festival’s pre-pandemic form.

This year’s theme, Wild – Forms of Resistance, was broad enough to encompass many of the threads that found voice. Ecopoetry was present in the work of writers such as Craig Santos Perez (livestreamed from his home in Hawaii) and Elizabeth Jane-Burnett, who gave an immersive performance of her poetry and prose. But it was one strand among many.

Scotland’s national poet Kathleen Jamie PIC: Robin Gillanders

Sharing a bill, Jim Carruth and Stewart Sanderson brought different voices from rural Scotland, Carruth on farming and family, Sanderson on languages and silences, and traces left by the distant past.

Reading from new, unpublished work, Harry Josephine Giles gave voice to a transgender perspective on nature writing and the solace of walking in wild places. She read with makar Kathleen Jamie, an acclaimed poet of the natural world, who also read new work, largely in Scots and infused a fresh energy. Writers such as Jenni Fagan and Helen Mort explored the wildness within, through witches and wolves, barn owls and bears.

Zaffar Kunial and Anthony Anaxagorou demonstrated poetry’s ability to make dextrous connections, through words and sound, across places and cultural boundaries. Anaxagorou, who is Anglo-Cypriot, interwove the personal and the political, elegantly giving voice to issues of citizenship, diaspora and identity.