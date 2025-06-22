Dundee author celebrates A Perfect Harmony

A Dundee author is crediting his local choir for inspiring his latest book on the power of music.

David Darling, whose brand-new book A Perfect Harmony: Music, Mathematics and Science launched this month, is also a member of The Noteables.

The choir, which celebrated its 10th anniversary with a concert at V&A Dundee in December 2024, started out with just 10 members. Today, 100 singers aged 20 to 80 meet weekly in Dundee and Forfar, singing everything from pop and soul music to Mozart and gospel.

David, who has been a member of The Noteables since it began, has now written a book about the role music plays in our lives, taking readers on a ‘melodic odyssey through the worlds of music, physics and mathematics’.

The Noteables at the launch of David Darling's book.

One of the chapters, Music and the Brain, reflects on his own experiences in joining a choir, and the benefits it brings.

Celebrating the launch of the book with The Noteables at Dundee Science Centre, David explained, “In a world where so much of our interaction is online, community singing is a powerful way to build real social bonds, fostering diverse, face-to-face connections that play a vital role in maintaining and improving our health.

“Performing as part of a group also delivers a significant dopamine boost, explaining the sense of euphoria and joy we feel at the end of a session. Research shows that active singing leaves people feeling more positive than simply listening to music or even discussing happy life events.

“There are also numerous physical benefits. As well as exercising our brains, I’ve noticed improvements in my breathing and posture, and studies suggest singing can decrease stress and anxiety by reducing cortisol, provide pain relief and support a healthy immune system. Experiencing these benefits first-hand, and hearing others share these effects, motivated me to explore the research behind them, which ultimately shaped this part of my book.”

David Darling (centre) with Wendy Callander and Julie Cleave of The Noteables.

Choir founder, Wendy Callander started The Noteables after experiencing the wellbeing aspects of singing in a previous choir.

Also Executive Director of mental health charity Wellbeing Works, Wendy said, “There are lots of choirs out there, from formal choirs and operatic groups to rock choirs but we’re different because you don’t need experience, be able to read music or even to audition.

“We’ve also got the most amazing and eclectic mix of singers in our choirs and pride ourselves on being welcoming and inclusive, even if you’re not sure you can sing! The reality is that everyone can, and we need a mix of voices. Indeed, it’s that mix and the diversity of our members that make us sound so great when we come together. If you want to join us, we’d love to have you!”

Julie Cleave, Musical Director of The Noteables, added, “Singing and mental health are deeply connected. Many of our members come to feel part of something - to find connection or simply switch off from daily stresses. Some are coping with grief, serious illness, anxiety, or isolation, and the choir provides them with a weekly sense of community and a chance to check in with others. That shared experience helps reduce loneliness, fostering a true sense of belonging rather than feeling alone in their struggles.

“I love incorporating fun and movement into our sessions, starting with breathing exercises and stretching. That’s when the magic begins—and that’s even before we start singing!"

Allyson James from Dundee, joined The Noteables eight years ago, shortly after losing her mum. She said, “I was looking for an activity to take up some of my time, to distract me and get immersed in. We’ve always been a musical family, and joining a choir seemed the obvious thing for me. From the very first rehearsal, I could see they were the nicest bunch of people and knew I’d made the right choice.

"The grief was very raw, but music allowed me to be sad for the length of the song, to put my emotions into that. Similarly, the choir also allowed me to be happy, which is something that can be hard to own and to justify when you’re grieving. It was a special time where, yes, tears were shed, but I had the chance to feel and process my emotions. It was genuinely a lifeline and an absolute release for me.

“The longer I’ve been part of The Noteables, the more I see us all collectively enjoying that shared purpose of emotion and joy. On a physical level, singing has also helped with my asthma, especially with the exercises we do at the start. That opening up of the chest and being able to hold a note, alongside the controlled breathing, it’s a form of mindfulness. I’ve also come back to the choir shortly after both of my hip replacements, and the moving and clapping all help too. It’s an absolute joy and delight to be part of, and I’d urge anyone who’s interested to come along. Everyone’s welcome and looks out for you, regardless of age and gender, supporting you in the activity but also in life.”

David’s new book, A Perfect Harmony: Music, Mathematics and Science, traces the links between notes and number, musical perception, psychology and physics, examining the fascinating science behind music, from its Palaeolithic origins to the present day. Published by Oneworld (London), the book is available from bookstores and online platforms worldwide.

For more information, visit https://oneworld-publications.com/work/a-perfect-harmony/