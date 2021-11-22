Clanlands, originally conceived as a podcast that grew into TV show Men in Kilts, charts an epic road trip through Scotland with Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish.

Released in late 2020, Clanlands sees the duo travel by various means such as campervan, boat, kayak, motorbike and tandem, from Glencoe to Inverness and the Culloden battlefield. During the trip they explore sites such as Loch Ness, Cawdor Castle, the prehistoric Clava Cairns burial site, as well partaking activities including in playing shinty, making tartan, and, of course, tasting whisky.

What is the Clanlands Almanac?

The new Clanlands Almanac book sees Sam and Graham turn tour guides once again, but this time charting traditions, legends and events that fall throughout the year in Scotland.

Readers can look forward to ‘epic tales in this seasonal meander through the wilds of Scotland.’

The synopsis reads: “From First Footing to Samhain, Fringe Festival follies to whisky lore, these beloved Scottish actors guide readers through a year of Scottish legends, locations, traditions, historical and contemporary events, sharing stories and tips as only these two chalk-and-cheese friends can.”

The Outlander star, who recently wrapped up filming of series six, tweeted the news of the new book saying: “Wait for it..We have written a NEW Book!!

Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish at Cawdor Castle PIC: Peter Sandground

THE CLANLANDS ALMANAC - it will be hitting bookshelves this November! The Almanac is an invitation to join us over 12 glorious, whisky-fuelled months in Scotland with myself and @grahammctavish”

When is the book on sale?

Currently pre-orders are being taken, with the book hitting shelves on 23 November.

How much does the Clanlands Almanac cost?

The hard back book is £16.99

Can you order a signed copy?

The duo have been doing in-person signings as well as live tours of the book, including a date at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh earlier this month. Waterstones also have signed copies of the Clanlands Almanac, as well as an exclusive edition. Find out more on the Waterstones website.

In late 2020 Sam Heughan joined us on our podcast Scran to chat about his whisky, as well as why he chose a blend over a single malt, how it was almost made in America and his re-discovered love of Scotland through filming Outlander.

He said: “Coming back to Scotland to shoot Outlander, I think I kind of fell in love with the country and my heritage. You kind of take it for granted a little bit when you're here.

“But I had been living in London for 12 years, as well as being abroad. I came back and really fell in love not only with the landscape - I was out hiking and climbing and cycling around Scotland – but also the people and the culture.

"We have such great heritage here. We're a little country, but we're very proud of it.”

The Sassenach recently won double gold for the second year in the San Francisco World Spirits Championship,

The whisky, which was launched in early 2020, is a nod to the nickname Sam’s character Jamie has given his on-screen love interest Claire on the show and realises a dream the Scots actor has had for a long time.