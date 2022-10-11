Children's books: the best reads for autumn

An illustration from Still This Love Goes On

Ages 0-5

Where Have You Been, Little Cat? (Simon and Schuster, £12.99) by Richard Jones imagines the day in a life of a furry feline. Full of imagination and adventure, the little cat reveals her secrets to the reader while her owner remains curious about what she gets up to. The pared-back text asks questions while the cheery artwork provides the answers, and it’s a brilliant starting point for asking young children about their day.

We Are The Shapes by Kevin Jenner (Happy Yak, £7.99) is a quirky and funny picture book about squares and triangles who can’t (or won’t) get along. Squares are honest and reliable but triangles are edgy and different – can circle shape things up so that everyone is on the same side? Full of delightful puns and very expressive shapes, this is an excellent book about appreciating differences with a sprinkling of geometric learning thrown in.

An illustration from We Are The Shapes

In Milo’s Monster (Bloomsbury, £6.99) by Tom Percival, when Milo’s best friend Jay starts to spend time with Suzi from over the road, a grumpy (and quite adorable) green-eyed monster pops up. Part of the Big Bright Feelings collection, the story tackles the issue of jealousy in a thought-provoking and careful way. Milo doesn’t know how to shake off his new green friend until he realises that the monster is making him miserable. Perfect for helping little ones to understand all the turbulent feelings they have as they grow up.

Still This Love Goes On (Greystone Kids, £12.99) is a stunning and gentle story about the love that flows across time and distance, and how we carry it with us no matter where we go. The story takes us on a journey over lands and through the seasons, celebrating the natural world and the people we know and love in it. Using lyrics from the Cree musician Buffy Sainte-Marie and brought to life with striking imagery from illustrator Julie Flett, it is a beautiful ode to indigenous traditions and cultures. – Emma Dunn

Ages 6-8

Cats: Understanding Your Whiskered Friend by Dr John Bradshaw and illustrated by Clare Elsom (Andersen Press, £6.99) shows you a day in the life of a domestic cat with fun facts and illustrations. Cats are often misunderstood animals and Dr Bradshaw brilliantly explains why cats behave the way they do and what we can do to help make sure our own cats are happy and content.

Britain's Black Airmen

Human Kindness: True Stories of Compassion and Generosity That Changed the World by John "The Planetwalker” Francis and illustrated by Josy Bloggs (What on Earth Books, £14.99) introduces us to people all around the world who have shown kindness to others and the world around them in a variety of inspiring ways. Josy Bloggs’ illustrations are a beautiful complement to this uplifting book that would be a perfect complement to Empathy Day.

A Beginner’s Guide to Ruling the Galaxy by David Solomons (Nosy Crow, £7.99) is a fun, laugh-out-loud family adventure that proves families can come in all shapes and sizes – and that you never know who might become your best friend. The action is non-stop, with a wonderfully diverse set of characters, both good and bad. For anyone who has always wanted to rule the galaxy, this is the book for you. – Helen Symington

Ages 9-12

The Story of Britain’s Black Airmen by KN Chimbiri and illustrated by Elizabeth Lander (Scholastic, £8.99) tells the stories of a group of Black men in Britain who became airmen. Starting with some of the first ever pilots to those who fought in the wars, you learn how these men came to be airmen and the heroic deeds they performed in the service of their country. Each story is wonderfully illustrated by Elizabeth Lander.

The Wonders We Seek: Thirty Incredible Muslims Who Helped Shape the World by Saadia Faruqi and Aneesa Mumtaz, with illustrations by Saffa Khan (HarperCollins, £12.99) is an incredibly beautiful, uplifting book with stunning illustrations. The "thirty incredible Muslims who helped shape the world” come from all periods of history and have had huge impacts on the sciences, medicine, literature and more.

Gender Swapped Greek Myths by Karrie Fransman and Jonathan Plackett (Faber & Faber, £20) swaps the genders of characters from Greek mythology, leaving the stories otherwise intact. Join Persea in her quest to cut the head of Medu, and Atalantus, the Male Huntress, on his adventures, and revel in how the stories stay as compelling and interesting regardless of the protagonist’s gender.

Karrie Fransman’s beautiful illustrations perfectly capture the characters and stories. War of the Wind by Victoria Williamson (Neem Tree Press, £8.99) tells the story of Max who lives on a remote Scottish Island that has just had a wind farm installed near his house. As Max learns to come to terms with his loss of hearing after an accident and the impact this has on his life and relationships with his friends and family, he begins to realise not all is as it seems on his island. Wonderfully atmospheric and thought provoking with a fantastic cast of characters that will engage any reader of any age.

The Treekeepers by Kieran Larwood, illustrated by Chris Wormell, (Faber & Faber, £12.99) tells the tale of Liska, a shapeshifter who wants to be a warrior like the rest of her family and protect their home, the city of Arbroven and the enormous tree it is built within and around. Kieran Larwood has created a vivid world full of wonder, magic and fantastical creatures who have a deep connection with their home and the nature all around them. – Helen Symington

