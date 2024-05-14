Scottish comedian and author Fern Brady was recognised at this year's British Book Awards.

A puzzle book has been crowned the best of the year at the annual ceremony.

The British Book Awards were held last night (Monday, May 13) at London’s Grosvenor House, celebrating the best the world of publishing has to offer.

GT Karber's Murdle quiz book was named book of the year at the ceremony, while children’s author Katherine Rundell took home the gong for author of the year.

And there was Scottish success, with comedian Fern Brady winning the award for best non-fiction audiobook for Strong Female Character and former Conservative politician Rory Stewart - whose father was Scottish and whose family home is near Crieff - taking home best non-fiction narrative for Politics on the Edge.

In the trade awards, Scotland’s 404 Ink was Scottish Small Press of the Year, Stewarton’s The Book Nook won Scottish Independent Bookshop of the Year, and Olivia Kekewich from The Edinburgh Bookshop was Scotland’s Individual Bookseller of the Year. None could turn their regional win into a nationwide prize.

Chair of the judging panel, Philip Jones, who chaired the judging panel, said: “Our winning authors, illustrators, and the teams behind their books showcase an industry at the height of its game and at the absolute centre of the creative sector.

"At a time when words and their meaning matter more than ever before, to see the world of books in such excellent health is surely something to celebrate."

Here are the winners in full: