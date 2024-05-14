British Book Awards 2024: Full list of winners - including Fern Brady and Rory Stewart
The British Book Awards were held last night (Monday, May 13) at London’s Grosvenor House, celebrating the best the world of publishing has to offer.
GT Karber's Murdle quiz book was named book of the year at the ceremony, while children’s author Katherine Rundell took home the gong for author of the year.
And there was Scottish success, with comedian Fern Brady winning the award for best non-fiction audiobook for Strong Female Character and former Conservative politician Rory Stewart - whose father was Scottish and whose family home is near Crieff - taking home best non-fiction narrative for Politics on the Edge.
In the trade awards, Scotland’s 404 Ink was Scottish Small Press of the Year, Stewarton’s The Book Nook won Scottish Independent Bookshop of the Year, and Olivia Kekewich from The Edinburgh Bookshop was Scotland’s Individual Bookseller of the Year. None could turn their regional win into a nationwide prize.
Chair of the judging panel, Philip Jones, who chaired the judging panel, said: “Our winning authors, illustrators, and the teams behind their books showcase an industry at the height of its game and at the absolute centre of the creative sector.
"At a time when words and their meaning matter more than ever before, to see the world of books in such excellent health is surely something to celebrate."
Here are the winners in full:
Author of the year - Katherine Rundell
Book of the year - GT Karber, Murdle
Audiobook fiction - Lisa Jewell, None of This is True
Audiobook non-fiction - Fern Brady, Strong Female Character
Children’s fiction - Katherine Rundell, Impossible Creatures
Children’s Illustrated - Jamie Smart, Bunny vs Monkey: Multiverse Mix-up
Children’s non-fiction - Atinuke, Brilliant Black British History
Crime & thriller - Lisa Jewell, None of This is True
Debut fiction - Alice Winn, In Memoriam
Discover - Raksha Dave, Lessons from Our Ancestors
Fiction - Rebecca F Kuang, Yellowface
Non-fiction lifestyle & illustrated - GT Karber, Murdle
Non-fiction narrative - Rory Stewart, Politics on the Edge
Pageturner - Rebecca Yarros, Fourth Wing
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.