After Billie Eilish and Paul McCartney became the youngest and oldest artists to headline Glastonbury earlier this year, the Booker Prize judging panel have followed suit with a longlist ranging from 20-year-old Leila Mottley to 87-year-old Alan Garner.

It also contains one of the shortest nominees, with Claire Keegan’s Small Things Like These coming in at just 116 pages – 16 less than Penelope Fitzgerald’s 1979 Booker-winner Offshore.

The baker’s dozen of books contains three debuts and two sophomore novels, with independent publishers leading the pack with eight nominations.

And there’s Scottish interest with Kilmarnock-born Graeme Macrae Bu r net's latest book Case Study making the cut.

It’s the latest success for the highly-acclaimed novelist whose debut The Disappearance of Adèle Bedeau won the Scottish Book Trust New Writer Award in 2013.

His second novel His Bloody Project was shortlisted for the 2016 Booker Prize, while his third, The Accident on the A35, won the 2017 Author of the Year category in the Sunday Herald Culture Awards.

The prize, initially named after sponsor company Booker, McConnell Ltd, was established in 1969 has become one of the world’s richest literary prizes, with a cash prize of £50,000.

Previous winners have included Iris Murdoch, William Golding, Salman Rushdie, Kingsley Amis, Peter Carey, Pat Barker, Margaret Atwood, Yann Martel, and Hilary Mantel.

Originally it was only open to novels written in English by Commonwealth, Irish, and South African (and later Zimbabwean) authors, but in 2014 was opened up to all English-language fiction books.

This year six American authors appear on the longlist.

The shortlist of six books will be announced on Tuesday, September 6, with the winner unveiled on Monday, October 17.

The judges, who read 169 books to come up with the longlist, are cultural historian and writer Neil MacGregor, academic and broadcaster Shahidha Bari, historian Helen Castor, author and critic M John Harrison, and novelist and poet Alain Mabanckou.

The full longlist is as follows:

Glory by NoViolet Bulawayo

Trust by Hernan Diaz

The Trees by Percival Everett

Booth by Karen Joy Fowler

Treacle Walker by Alan Garner

The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida by Shahan Karunatilaka

Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan

Case Study by Graeme Macrae Bu r net

The Colony by Audrey Magee

Maps of Our Spectacular Bodies by Maddie Mortimer

Nightcrawling by Leila Mottley

After Sappho by Selby Lynn Schwartz

Oh William! by Elizabeth Strout