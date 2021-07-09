Book review - Sorrow and Bliss by Meg Mason

There is the achingly tender love of a father, a “male Sylvia Plath”, who sits with his daughter all night after a “little bomb” goes off in her brain at the age of 17 and she no longer wants to be alive.

There is the love of a perplexed husband, Patrick, a gentle doctor who lives “on the middle setting” while his beloved, maddening wife swings between extremes.

There is the acerbic love of a sister, Ingrid, who communicates largely via GIFs of a drunken Kate Moss.

There is the tardy love of an inadequate mother.

And then there is Martha, the 40-year-old narrator, whose lack of love for herself is central to this sharp, comic, desperate tale about mental health, about where it begins and ends and who we are with and without it.

If this sounds depressing, it really isn’t. Compulsively readable, Sorrow and Bliss is one of the funniest books I’ve read, in part because Martha turns the biting humour that is at once her survival mechanism and downfall on herself and everyone she meets.

Martha’s voice owes something to Plath herself – she is a successor to The Bell Jar’s Esther Greenwood, electric yet disassociated.

Martha, too, dabbles in a type of journalism that leaves her perpetually underwhelmed, writing “exquisitely about chairs” and winning us over with fierce wit and intelligence, while strongly resisting being actually likeable. She is “unpleasantly superior”, at times truly foul to Patrick, from whom, we learn at the beginning, she is separated.

But there are glimpses, too, of innate kindness.

She buys glasses she doesn’t need from a humiliated optician to make him feel better.

She is the only person in her bohemian household to ask an essentially orphaned family friend about his dead mother.

And, right from the start, we know that she is in pain.

“All of my marriage,” she writes, “I have been trying to become the opposite of myself.”

The novel starts with the couple’s split, then goes back in time with flashbacks that have the feel of a scribbled diary, jagged and atemporal. Martha’s depression has received many diagnoses but never a cure.

Sometimes she cannot move for weeks.

She flits around, never reaching her professional potential and in her twenties marrying Jonathan, a handsome, white jeans-wearing monstrosity who puts half-eaten sushi back on the restaurant conveyor belt.

The marriage is short-lived, but this makes way for Patrick. It isn’t "will they, won’t they?”, since we know of their union and separation, but how and why, and whether they might have a second chance.

The book refers to Martha’s eventual diagnosis simply as “–”, avoiding making her a spokesperson for a particular condition and offering us instead a superlative exploration of the ripple effects mental illness can have.

Yet the book is broader than that, finely tuned to the nuances of historic family squabbles, female self-loathing and sibling affection.It is tempting to compare Martha to other tragicomic greats, Fleabag in particular.