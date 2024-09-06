Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh is one of the star names at this year's Bloody Scotland festival. | Getty Images

Fans of reading about crime will flock to Stirling later this month to hear from some of their favourite authors.

Established in 2012 by writers Lin Anderson and Alex Gray, Bloody Scotland attracts both new and established crime writers to the city of Stirling - both from Scotland and further afield.

The Scottish International Crime Writing Festival will return this year with an impressive programme of events featuring more than a few familiar faces.

Alongside the usual book discussions, readings and signings there are a number of more unusual events, including a opening reception with specially-created cocktails, the presentation of the annual McIlvanney Prize, a night of karaoke the debut of live quiz show The Wickedest Link, guided crime walks, and the legendary Scotland v England football game.

Here's everything you need to know.

When does Bloody Scotland take place?

This year Blood Scotland will take place over three days from Friday, September 13, to Sunday, September 15.

Where is Bloody Scotland held?

The festival takes place in Stirling, with the majority of events being held in the city's Albert Halls. Other venues being used include Holy Trinity Church, Central Library, The Golden Lion Hotel, The Church of the Holy Rood, and the Curly Coo pub.

Who is appearing this year?

Friday highlights include a medical-centric double-bill of crime courtesy of husband-and-wife writing team Ambrose Parry and Mairi Kidd. Star of The Hobbit, Spooks and North and South Richard Armitage is in town to talk about his latest role as a bestselling author. Then, a special ‘Friday 13th Fright Night’ panel sees celebrated Rivers of London author Ben Aaronovitch appear alongside two other supernatural crime novelists in the form of Stuart Neville and JD Oswald.

On Saturday eye-catching events include BBC Security Correspondent Frank Gardner talk about the fourth in his acclaimed series featuring SBS officer-turned MI6 operative Luke Carlton. Later in the day Ann Cleeves, the author of 36 best-selling books, is in conversation with Lin Anderson. Her new book is The Dark Wives, the latest in the series that has been adapted to make hit television series Vera. And in the evening namesakes Irvine Welsh and Louise Welsh will be talking about their latest books - Irvine’s new entry in his Crime series, and Louise’s novel set in the world of Glasgow’s seedy criminal underbelly. TV presenter Stephen Jardine chairs.

Sunday sees BBC Breakfast’s Louise Minchin talk about her debut novel Isolation Island with Ruth Ware who has recently released her latest blockbuster novel One Perfect Couple. Then festival favourite (and one half of the previously mentioned Ambrose Parry) Chris Brookmyre and Stuart Turton will present their latest crime novels, The Cracked Mirror and The Last Murder at the End of the World, respectively.

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets are still available for the majority of the events, although the always-popular 'Karaoke at the Coo' evening sold out in earlier this year.

You can browse the full programme and book your tickets here.

What if I can't attend in person?