4 . What Happens in London

Fourth position goes to the second in Quinn's Bevelstoke series - What Happens in London. Published in 2009. it has an average rating of 4.03 from 31,147 reviews. "Olivia Bevelstoke, the only daughter of the Earl of Rudland, is beautiful, wealthy, twenty-one and unmarried, making her the subject of much gossip: 'What is she waiting for? A prince?' But Olivia isn't stuck up, and neither is she a hopeless romantic. However she is waiting for something - or someone. Enter Sir Harry Valentine, her intriguing new neighbour. Sir Harry Valentine is not a spy, but he's had all the training, so when a beautiful but mysterious woman begins to watch him from her window, he is instantly suspicious. But just when he decides that she's nothing more than an annoyingly nosy debutante, he discovers that she might be engaged to a foreign prince, who might be plotting against England. And when Harry is roped into spying on Olivia, he discovers that he might be falling for her himself." | Contributed