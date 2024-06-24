By the time of her death in 2015, English author Jackie Collins had written 32 novels, translated into 40 languages and selling more than 500 million copies around the world.
It made her one the best-selling novelists in history, with eight of her books adapted for the big and small screen.
Originally, she tried to follow her big sister, Joan Collins, into the world of acting - but when her first book, 1968’s The World Is Full of Married Men, became a best-seller she dedicated herself to writing fulltime.
With so many books to choose from, it’s hard for a Jackie Collins beginner to know where to start.
To help out, we’ve had a look at how the millions of readers of book website Goodreads have rated her books.
1. Vendetta: Lucky's Revenge
The best Jackie Collins book according to Goodreads reviewers is Vendetta: Lucky's Revenge - the fourth in the Lucky Santangelo series. Published in 1996, it scores an average rating of 4.22 from 6,390 reviews. "A scorching new installment of the wildly popular Lucky series, Vendetta finds Lucky in the most perilous situation of her life when her prized Panther Studios is taken from her by Donna Landsman, the unscrupulous widow of Lucky's arch-enemy, Santino Bonnatti. Donna intends to destroy Lucky in every way she can, but Lucky is street-smart, powerful, and just as ruthlessly dangerous. And so the battle for control begins." | Contributed
2. Chances
The original book about Collins' most popular character, Lucky Santangelo, comes in second place. Chances was first published in 1981 and scores an average rationg of 4.17 from 13,985 reviews. "The book that made Jackie Collins one of Britain's favourite authors sweeps you from the sophisticated playgrounds of Europe to the glittering gambling palaces of Las Vegas. It plunges you into the reckless, dangerous world of the Santangelo crime family. It introduces you to Gino Santangelo, the street kid who makes it all the way to the top. And then it brings you Lucky - his sensual and passionate daughter; a woman who dares to win her father's empire for herself; a woman unafraid of taking CHANCES." | Contributed
3. Lady Boss
The third Lucky Santangelo book comes third. Lady Boss was first published in 1990 and scores an average rating of 4.16 from 7,365 reviews. "Panther Studios is the prize and Lucky Santangelo wants it. But Abe Panther won’t sell until she proves she has the guts to make it in Hollywood. Lucky never backs down from a challenge. She takes a chance and goes undercover. But no one is prepared for the shock waves that she sets off in Tinseltown." | Contributed
4. Dangerous Kiss
The fifth Lucky Santangelo book, Dangerous Kiss, was published in 1983 and scores an average Goodreads rating of 4.14 from 3,793 reviews. "A story of raw anger, love, lust, murder, and revenge, and at its white-hot center is Lucky Santangelo, a strong, exciting woman who dares to take chances — and always wins." | Contributed