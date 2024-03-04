1 . The Last Bookstore, Los Angeles

This LA bookshop claims the crown as the most Instagrammed in the world and with good reason. Housed inside a former bank, The Last Bookstore delights visitors with its marble pillars, vaulted ceilings, and artfully arranged books. Two iconic backdrops—the tunnel created by stacked books and the oval-shaped cutout—account for many of its Instagram posts. Get creatively lost amid the store's rainbow of colour-coded spines and ever-changing displays as you capture photos sure to enchant your followers.