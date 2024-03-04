When it comes to books it’s obviously what’s inside that counts - but striking covers help to create interest in what lies within.
Some shops elevate curation into art through gorgeous aesthetics, representing visual feasts for bibliophiles.
These are the places where a visit demands a selfie along with the purchase of a few paperbacks.
With this in mind, here are Instagram’s 10 most photogenic literary landmarks - according to literary analysis website Summary Guru.
1. The Last Bookstore, Los Angeles
This LA bookshop claims the crown as the most Instagrammed in the world and with good reason. Housed inside a former bank, The Last Bookstore delights visitors with its marble pillars, vaulted ceilings, and artfully arranged books. Two iconic backdrops—the tunnel created by stacked books and the oval-shaped cutout—account for many of its Instagram posts. Get creatively lost amid the store's rainbow of colour-coded spines and ever-changing displays as you capture photos sure to enchant your followers.
2. Shakespeare and Co, Paris
Shakespeare and Company stands on the Seine across from the Notre Dame Cathedral. This legendary English-language bookstore has been a point of pilgrimage for decades. Its cosy, winding rooms with special resident authors and selection of new and vintage books exude a magical, charming atmosphere. Visitors delight in meandering through the shop's intimate, labyrinthine rooms brimming with special resident authors, unique vintage volumes, and a broad array of contemporary works. Fun fact: the store allows aspiring writers and artists to live on-site in exchange for working at the shop!
3. Livraria Lello, Porto
One glimpse of Livraria Lello’s 1906 Neo-Gothic façade and ornate interior and you’ll understand why it’s the 3rd most Instagrammed bookstore in the world. Visitors are enchanted by the stained glass ceilings, opulent woodwork, and the Grande Galeria's ruby-red staircase that rises through the centre like a fantastical book tower.
4. Powell's Books, Portland
This iconic shop claims an entire block of the city with over a million new, used, and rare books stacked floor to ceiling across multi-level rooms. Grab an old-school paper map at the door and explore Powell’s nine color-coded rooms complete with 3,500+ sections. Iconic features include the Rare Book Room and the Espresso Book Machine for print-on-demand titles.