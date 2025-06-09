Books and Beats: Fundraising book launch for 'Elephant' by Gillian Shirreffs in aid of Beatson Cancer Charity

A not-to-be-missed literary afternoon celebrating the power of words, music and community will take place on Saturday, June 14 from 12 noon to 2pm at Glasgow University Union, as bestselling author Gillian Shirreffs launches her much-anticipated second book Elephant, in aid of Beatson Cancer Charity.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by Laura Boyd, STV News entertainment reporter, the event will also feature a live acoustic performance by Matt Hickman aka Brownbear and his band. Tickets include drinks and nibbles and a charity raffle with 100% of ticket and raffle proceeds going directly to Beatson Cancer Charity to support cancer patients and their families across Scotland.

Gillian Shirreffs—originally from Haughhead and now based in Glasgow—made waves with her 2023 debut Brodie, which raised over £27,494 for Beatson. Elephant is her bold and unflinching story of her own treatment for breast cancer. Told through messages, tweets, and emails, it’s a modern, darkly funny and deeply personal story about life tilting sideways

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm thrilled to be sharing Elephant at this special fundraiser with Beatson Cancer Charity. The book was written in the hardest of times, but it’s filled with humour, honesty and hope. I can't wait to share it with readers—and to raise more funds for a cause close to my heart,” said Gillian Shirreffs.

Elephant

Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2007, Gillian started writing while bedbound. A former HR director and English teacher, she holds a Doctor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing, with a thesis exploring how illness alters our understanding of life and connection—core themes that run through Elephant.

Guests can expect an afternoon of moving conversation, brilliant music, and generosity in action. You’ll also be able to purchase signed copies of Elephant.