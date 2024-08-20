Cat Power recreates folk-rock singer’s classic 1960s concert

Supplied

Bob Dylan’s army of fans in Edinburgh might have thought they would never see their hero again in the city when tickets went on sale for a tantalising concert at his old stomping ground of the Playhouse.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The venue, the biggest theatre in Britain, was almost at its 3,000 capacity for the Edinburgh International Festival appearance of American singer-songwriter Cat Power, with her faithful recreation of Bob Dylan’s iconic 1966 concert at Manchester Free Trade Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I suspect many of those in attendance at the Playhouse will by now also have snapped up their tickets to see the man himself at one of his two sold out shows in Edinburgh in November.

Fans have been warned in advance that these Usher Hall gigs will be phone free concerts and there was a decent attempt to replicate this approach at the Playhouse with staff patrolling round with warning signs and standing by in the shadows to leap into action should anyone have been tempted to sneak a snap.

Unlike the infamous 1966 Manchester show, when Dylan was famously branded “Judas” from the audience, the arrival of Cat Power’s electric band for the second half was greeted with huge cheers at the Playhouse, although there was an outbreak of mild heckling before then.

Cat Power had arrived on stage a good 25 minutes after the Playhouse bars emptied and the audience had taken their seats. This was perhaps to blame for a number of audience members trying to slip out unnoticed towards the end of the acoustic set.

Sensing the commotion, the singer seemed to think people were actually leaving the show for good and even wondered aloud if a sporting event was on before being put right by a voice from the darkness: “I’m just going for a wee pee.”

She gingerly walked off stage bare-footed to a standing ovation after spending most of the show in high heels – despite telling the audience at the start of the show that she was recovering from a broken toe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comedian Dawn French. | Getty

It may be the final week of the Fringe, but it’s never too late for a priceless endorsement from a legendary comic.

Dawn French has been sprinkling some celebrity stardust around the festival, including taking in some of the leading female talents in the Scottish scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first Jo Caulfield knew that the “queen of comedy” had been at her show was when she saw an Instagram post from French telling her followers: “See this magnificent woman – no punches pulled and every gag a truth.”

Eleanor Morton managed to get a photo with French, who described her as “one to watch CLOSELY.”

Ms Morton added: “Still can’t believe it. I made Dawn French laugh. She has been such a HUGE influence and hero.”

Ian Rankin has been on hosting duties at the book festival this year, including a debut appearance from broadcaster Lorraine Kelly, who was at the event to discuss her debut novel The Island Swimmer.

The author has drummed up some more business for his favourite watering hole after Kelly headed straight from the festival for The Oxford Bar, which now has a new fan.