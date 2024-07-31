Bisexual christian stand up debuting at Edinburgh Fringe!
This 45-minute show consists of two halves of observational stand-up comedy, with a 10-minute musical interlude in the middle, where Binocchio performs some original songs on her experiences as an out bisexual Christian. Themes include navigating the complexities of living as Scottish and bisexual in homophobic 1980s South Wales; Jesus the bisexual badass; the Scottish obsession with bodily orifices; dealing with the woke-w***** mid-life brain; the CLIT diet; a tour of European public toilets; diminishing luggage allowance returns; the mile-high masturbation club.
A freelance educator by day, Binocchio (real name: Dr Carol Joyner) spends her spare time writing comedy sketches and church sermons, with some degree of crossover! Binocchio is a published academic and LGBT Christian rights activist, as well as an educator and stand-up comedian. She uses humour and song to convey her message of inclusive Christianity and a queer Jesus. Following years of being told she should be on the stage, not just the dais, Binocchio got herself some guitar lessons and applied for the 2024 Fringe, bagging an 8-day stint at Paradise Green at Augustine – the church Binocchio herself attends on a Sunday, where she is part of the worship team.
Influenced by the observational gutter humour of Billy Connolly and Sarah Millican, as well as a childhood spent in gritty South Wales, Binocchio uses stand-up as a vehicle for fusing her love of providing joy and laughter whilst spreading a message of politically edged progressive Christianity. You absolutely can be bisexual and Christian – who knew? As the organiser of Edinburgh Pride Breakfast 2024 noted: “I don’t think I’ve ever heard anyone speak about being LGBT and Christian before… please come and perform for us again.”
Binocchio is an experienced public speaker, though she is new to performing stand-up. She is frequently invited to give keynote talks both home and abroad on the topic of being bi and Christian and is also a regular preacher in the United Reformed Church. However, comedy feels the most natural vehicle for Binocchio’s love of public speaking and ‘top bants.'
Accolades for Binocchio:
“It was so refreshing to hear somebody speak about being bisexual!” Attendee, Our Tribe LGBT Celebration Day, Edinburgh, February 2024.
“Great comic timing and very, very funny.” Dutch delegate, European Forum of LGBT Christian Groups, Varese, Italy, May 2024.
“I nearly wet myself, I was laughing so much!”Attendee, Our Tribe LGBT Celebration Day, Edinburgh, February 2024.
