Bestselling author Adele Parks MBE in Scotland to launch new novel
The Bookface Sip & Swaps returned to Glasgow on Sunday, August 31, hosted by broadcaster and book club founder Heather Suttie.
With a mix of conversation, community, and a good dose of fun, the events at Glaschu and Saints on Ingram Street drew readers of all ages to share books, drinks, and stories.
Heather launched Bookface in 2020 during lockdown, and what began as an online forum has grown into a thriving international book club with over 5,200 members worldwide.
The Bookface Sip & Swaps have become a highlight of the calendar, offering the chance to trade books, meet fellow readers, and hear directly from some of the biggest names in publishing.
Adele Parks MBE is one of Britain’s best-loved authors. Described as part national treasure, part literary powerhouse, Adele has written 25 novels in 25 years, selling over six million copies in English and seeing her work translated into 31 languages.
Her books regularly top the Sunday Times bestseller lists and have even caught Hollywood’s eye, with The Image of You adapted for film in 2024.
Heather Suttie said: “Bookface has always been about connection. You don’t need to have read the book, or even know the author, to enjoy a Sip & Swap. It’s about sharing stories, meeting people, and celebrating the joy of reading in all its forms.”
Adele’s own story added to the energy of the day. Her previous hits Just My Luck and Lies Lies Lies were shortlisted for the British Book Awards and optioned for film and TV, while Just Between Us and One Last Secret cemented her reputation as a writer who consistently delivers. Add to that more than 51,000 five-star Amazon reviews, and it’s clear why fans keep coming back.