Benriach Toasts the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
Running from August 2-24 The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo will celebrate “the journey of connection through music, dance, culture, and military traditions”, featuring around 800 international performers from the USA, India, Switzerland, Australia and Canada.
Benriach The Twelve will be on offer at each show, available as 25ml or 50ml drams, or as 6 measures within a bespoke Hunter Flask.
Charlotte Coyle, UK Ambassador for Benriach, said:
“The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is steeped in creative heritage and synonymous with showcasing Scotland on a world stage which we feel Benriach has a real affinity with.
“We are looking forward to bringing our Speyside whisky to thousands of international visitors this August with a series of luscious drams within the grounds of the iconic Edinburgh Castle and across the city itself.”
Jason Barrett, Chief Operating Officer of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said:
“We’re delighted to welcome back Benriach, alongside our Presenting Partner Innis & Gunn, for a second consecutive year, bringing a premium selection of drinks to our customers on the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade. At the Tattoo, we pride ourselves on offering the best of Scotland every August. This year, our audience can elevate their experience by indulging in a fine Benriach whisky while taking in the spectacular Show. The perfect Scottish combination.”
Tickets are on sale now from edintattoo.co.uk.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.