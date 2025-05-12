Bellshill: St Andrew's United Free Church of Scotland

This Sunday (May 18), Morning Worship at 11am will be conducted by the Minister, Rev. Jason Lingiah. Matthew 5:21-26 – Anger and Murder. Refreshments are served after the services. There will be Sunday School during the Sunday Morning Service in the Neilson Halls. We marked Victory in Europe at our Evening Service last Sunday.

This week at St Andrew’s Church

Tuesday Welcome, 10:30am-12noon (free tea/coffee and chat and church open for prayer and reflection).

West End Cardmakers 12noon.

Rev. Jason Lingiah and Councillor Bath Baudo at our VE Commemoration Service.

Thursday Prayer Meeting and Bible Study 10:30am (Church). : Speaker: Rev. Brian Ross.

No evening Bible Study until May 22.

Friday Welcome, 10:30am-12noon (free tea/coffee and chat and church open for prayer and reflection).

May

Deputy Provost Councillor Bob Burgess cutting the VE Commemoration Cake

Battle of Bothwell Bridge Commemoration 25th at 3pm

June

Sacrament of Communion – 1st at 11am

Prayer Meeting and Bible Study Thursday 5 June: Speaker: Marcus Bailey

St Andrew's Church (established 1762).

Bellshill Orange District No.8 Boyne Commemoration Service 8th at 3pm

Monthly Evening Service 8th at6:30pm

September:

Ladies Orange Association of Scotland Songs of Praise: Sunday 7th at 6:30pm

New Scottish Hymns Band: Thursday 18 September. Tickets £5

October

Lunch in aid of Scripture Union – 19th after the morning service.

November

Christmas Fair 15th 11am-3pm

Fiddle concert – Thursday 27th at 7:30pm.

We are raising funds to complete essential maintenance and safety works on our roof and spire. If you can make a contribution, no matter how small, please see our link here:

If you wish to send a donation in, you can also do so by sending to: St Andrew’s Manse, 8 Dornoch Court, Bellshill. ML4 1HN.

More information: bellshillstandrews.org.uk