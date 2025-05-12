Bellshill: St Andrew's United Free Church of Scotland
This week at St Andrew’s Church
Tuesday Welcome, 10:30am-12noon (free tea/coffee and chat and church open for prayer and reflection).
West End Cardmakers 12noon.
Thursday Prayer Meeting and Bible Study 10:30am (Church). : Speaker: Rev. Brian Ross.
No evening Bible Study until May 22.
Friday Welcome, 10:30am-12noon (free tea/coffee and chat and church open for prayer and reflection).
May
Battle of Bothwell Bridge Commemoration 25th at 3pm
June
Sacrament of Communion – 1st at 11am
Prayer Meeting and Bible Study Thursday 5 June: Speaker: Marcus Bailey
Bellshill Orange District No.8 Boyne Commemoration Service 8th at 3pm
Monthly Evening Service 8th at6:30pm
September:
Ladies Orange Association of Scotland Songs of Praise: Sunday 7th at 6:30pm
New Scottish Hymns Band: Thursday 18 September. Tickets £5
October
Lunch in aid of Scripture Union – 19th after the morning service.
November
Christmas Fair 15th 11am-3pm
Fiddle concert – Thursday 27th at 7:30pm.
We are raising funds to complete essential maintenance and safety works on our roof and spire. If you can make a contribution, no matter how small, please see our link here:
If you wish to send a donation in, you can also do so by sending to: St Andrew’s Manse, 8 Dornoch Court, Bellshill. ML4 1HN.
More information: bellshillstandrews.org.uk
http://www.facebook.com/thechurchatthecrossbellshill