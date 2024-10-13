Michelle McManus to present Radio Scotland’s new ‘feel good music’ and celebrity interview show

Concerns have been raised about the BBC's coverage of Scottish culture over plans to replace one of its flagship radio shows.

Singer, broadcaster, actress and DJ Michelle McManus.

Insiders say the BBC has decided to scale back coverage of Scottish theatre, music, film and TV in the daily slot filled by The Afternoon Show.

The format of the programme, a fixture of Radio Scotland’s schedules for well over 20 years, is expected to change significantly later this month when singer, broadcaster, actress and DJ Michelle McManus gets her own show.

The new programme, which will go out four days a week from October 21, is expected to have more of a “celebrity” focus.

The BBC Scotland headquarters at Pacific Quay in Glasgow. Picture: BBC | BBC

BBC, which has highlighted the Glasgow-born presenter's "down-to-earth style", is promising that audiences will get “great music choices which will brighten their day".

The concerns about the BBC’s coverage of Scottish culture have emerged weeks after director-general Tim Davie spoke about the broadcaster’s "unrivalled" commitment to coverage of the arts and said he wanted to “push back” on any sense that it has diminished.

BBC director-general Tim Davie. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images | Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

He said at the time: "The arts remain utterly central to the BBC’s mission. We want to send out a strong signal, that arts and culture matter, they matter for everyone and they matter even more when times are tough."

Ms McManus joined the Afternoon Show team two years ago this month when she was unveiled as a new presenter to replace Grant Stott after he joined the cast of long-running drama River City.

She appeared regularly on the show along with long-time presenters Janice Forsyth and Nicola Meighan, who were not mentioned in a BBC announcement of a “change to the afternoon schedule.”

It is understood Ms Forsyth has not been on The Afternoon Show for some time, while Ms Meighan has just launched her own independent podcast ‘A Kick Up The Arts’.

Ms McManus, who shot to fame after winning the TV talent show Pop Idol, will also be presenting a new programme entertainment and culture programme featuring "celebrity interviews" for the BBC Scotland channel.

The BBC says the half-hour show, which will be launched on October 24, is expected to share content with various Radio Scotland programmes.

One source said the BBC had tried to hide the fact its coverage of Scottish culture was being scaled back.

The source said: "Radio Scotland has had daily high-quality arts coverage for more than 20 years, but it seems to be getting quietly downgraded. There seems to be much more interest in covering celebrities than new Scottish culture, which has always been championed in this slot."

Another insider said: "BBC Scotland's cuts in coverage of Scottish culture will not become clear until the new radio show goes on air."

Heather Kane-Darling, commissioning editor at BBC Scotland said: “We’re thrilled to have Michelle present our weekly offering of The Entertainment Mix, which will celebrate Scotland’s talented performers and creators and provide audiences with everything they need to know about the big cultural moments across Scotland.

"And on air across the week on BBC Radio Scotland, expect Michelle’s warm, down-to-earth style to keep the audience company in the afternoon along with great music choices which will brighten their day.”