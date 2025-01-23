BBC looking for people to join studio audience for filming in Glasgow
Debate Night is back next week with a new timeslot of 9pm on BBC Scotland and 10.40pm on BBC1 Scotland straight after the 10 o’clock news.
The programme is travelling across the country on Wednesday evenings, and are encouraging locals to attend at a location nearest to you:
Wednesday 29 January Glasgow, Govan
Wednesday 5 February Stirling
Wednesday 12 February Aberdeen
Wednesday 19 February Edinburgh
Wednesday 26 February Greenock
Wednesday 5 March Perth
Wednesday 12 March Cumbernauld
The producers said: "
We want people from all walks of life. You might be a parent, a carer or a student? Perhaps you run a business or are a frontline worker? Retired, self-employed, unemployed or just starting out in the workplace - we need you.
It’s your questions, stories, experiences and opinions that lead our discussion - so we couldn’t do it without you!"
Recent guests to join the politicians include TV stars Patrick Grant and Jane McCarry from Still Game, authors Val McDermid and Alex Gray, columnists Owen Jones and Hugo Rifkind, musicians Ricky Ross and Sandi Thom, comedians Karen Dunbar and Jo Caulfield, Lord Sugar's advisor Mike Soutar from BBC The Apprentice and former Dragons’ Den entrepreneur Piers Linney.
Previous episodes are available on BBC iPlayer: www.bbc.co.uk/debatenight