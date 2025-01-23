BBC looking for people to join studio audience for filming in Glasgow

Debate Night is the only television programme of its kind in Scotland. It gives you the opportunity to put your questions to the country’s decision-makers and public figures.

Debate Night is back next week with a new timeslot of 9pm on BBC Scotland and 10.40pm on BBC1 Scotland straight after the 10 o’clock news.

The programme is travelling across the country on Wednesday evenings, and are encouraging locals to attend at a location nearest to you:

Wednesday 29 January Glasgow, Govan

Wednesday 5 February Stirling

Wednesday 12 February Aberdeen

Wednesday 19 February Edinburgh

Wednesday 26 February Greenock

TV Host Stephen Jardine

Wednesday 5 March Perth

Wednesday 12 March Cumbernauld

The producers said: "

We want people from all walks of life. You might be a parent, a carer or a student? Perhaps you run a business or are a frontline worker? Retired, self-employed, unemployed or just starting out in the workplace - we need you.

It’s your questions, stories, experiences and opinions that lead our discussion - so we couldn’t do it without you!"

Recent guests to join the politicians include TV stars Patrick Grant and Jane McCarry from Still Game, authors Val McDermid and Alex Gray, columnists Owen Jones and Hugo Rifkind, musicians Ricky Ross and Sandi Thom, comedians Karen Dunbar and Jo Caulfield, Lord Sugar's advisor Mike Soutar from BBC The Apprentice and former Dragons’ Den entrepreneur Piers Linney.