BBC Antiques Roadshow showcases the Best of the Borders

BBC Antiques Roadshow filmed three episodes at Thirlestane Castle, Lauder, last summer as part of the 47th series of the award-winning programme.

The final episode is due to air on BBC One at 20:00 this Sunday, April 27. Their team of expert valuers discover several treasures and family heirlooms brought to the Castle by visitors from across Scotland and further afield.

Programme host, Fiona Bruce, also shares the racing career of local legend, Jim Clark OBE, and the traditional game, Hand Ba’. A version of street football, played annually for over a century, in the Scottish Borders town of Jedburgh.

Edward Maitland-Carew, resident Trustee, commented: “We were delighted to host the BBC Antiques Roadshow. The broadcasting of the final episode filmed at Thirlestane is the perfect opportunity to share the Castle with viewers across the UK.”

A pair of dog portraits are valued by painting specialist, Charlotte Riordan.

“We hope the show encourages people to visit the Scottish Borders and Thirlestane, as there is an abundance of history and beautiful locations to be discovered.”

The broadcast coincides with the opening of Thirlestane Castle for Guided Tours from April 22 to October 16.

Several special events are taking place at Thirlestane this summer, including the annual Dachshund Day on May 11. The 50th BVAC Classic, Festival of Motoring returns on June 8 to host over 1000 classic and vintage cars with fabulous Scottish food, drink, retail and displays, making it an exciting day out for the whole family.