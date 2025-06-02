BBC ALBA to broadcast Skerryvore’s landmark 20th anniversary Floors Castle concert

Recorded at the stunning Floors Castle in Kelso, Scottish Borders, BBC ALBA’s Skerryvore aig Caisteal Floors captures the energy and emotion of a night that brought together over 6,000 fans from across the world, with a stellar line-up of trad music stars. Special guests included Trail West and Nathan Carter, who helped set the stage for a rousing headline performance from Skerryvore, marking two decades of unforgettable tracks. The band were also joined by guest performances from Valtos and The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Pipes and Drums.

The exclusive broadcast airs on BBC ALBA and BBC iPlayer this Saturday (7 June), with presenter Megan MacLellan sharing backstage interviews and music highlights with some of the band’s best-loved songs including Scottish anthem, Take My Hand.

Formed on Tiree, Skerryvore’s original line-up has grown from island roots into an internationally acclaimed act, with a unique blend of traditional folk, rock and pop. With seven studio albums and a global touring reputation, this anniversary concert represents a milestone in their remarkable journey.

Skerryvore front man, Alec Dalglish, commented: “Celebrating our 20th anniversary in front of fans from all over the world was quite honestly up there as the best night of our lives. There’s no feeling in the world like hearing more than 6,000 people singing every lyric back to you – the night will stay with me for a long, long time. Floors Castle made for such a stunning background for this celebration, there was a real sense of occasion that felt fitting to mark two decades together. It’s fantastic to have the story of this milestone captured and shared on BBC ALBA – we would encourage anyone who wants to relive it all or those that weren’t able to join us to tune in and experience a slice of the magic of Skerryvore XX.”

Calum McConnell, Commissioning Executive at BBC ALBA, said: “Skerryvore are one of Scotland’s biggest trad music success stories. Over two decades, they have played a string of sell out shows across the USA, Canada, Australia and Europe, reimagining traditional folk music to break into the mainstream, garnering fans around the world.

“Although we’ve featured Skerryvore on BBC ALBA programming at Belladrum and Hoolie in the Hydro, we’ve not had the chance to film one of their headline performances, so it is incredibly special to be showcasing their anniversary concert to viewers. Fans that missed out on a ticket, or those who simply want to relive the magic all over again, can tune into BBC ALBA or BBC iPlayer this Saturday, with added behind the scenes stories.”

Catch all the highlights from Skerryvore aig Caisteal Floors on BBC ALBA and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 7 June at 9pm (in Gaelic with English subtitles). Watch live or on demand: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m002ddsv

