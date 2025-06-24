Barry Morgan, Australia's most celebrated organ salesman, brings flourish and flair(s) to the Fringe

Straight from the golden era of the late 70s into the 1980s and the showroom floor, the Ozzie organ maestro himself, Barry Morgan hits the Fringe this year with his one man keyboard extravaganza, Barry Morgan's Home Organ Experience, the ultimate in jaunty music and comedy.

Now set to perform at Frankenstein's Pub Bier Keller in the Scottish capital throughout August, Barry Morgan has toured across the world lighting up stages and people's lives! His dazzling performances are a blend of music, comedy and sheer joy, guaranteed to leave audiences feeling mesmerised by his extraordinary organ. It's the ultimate Edinburgh party – don't miss this massive cult!

Barry doesn't just play the organ – he makes it sing. From velvet tones to luscious lounge melodies, from the allure of exotic tangos to grooves that feel "as modern as tomorrow", Barry's mastery over the organ's diverse sounds is nothing short of mesmerizing. But it's not just about the music; Barry's performances are a delightful blend of humour and charm, creating an immersive experience that's impossible to forget.

Barry says: "Sound the bagpipes and polish the organ! Barry Morgan, Australia’s most celebrated organ salesman is thrilled to bits to tickle the bakelite ivories at the glorious Edinburgh Fringe Festival!

"In my sanforised safari suit I’ll be pumping up Aurora, the ultimate home organ and turning up the charm.

"I am as modern as tomorrow so remember shoppers when I say Morgan, you say ORGAN!

"Edinburgh, brace yourself… with a boss nova back beat, Scotland the Brave has never sounded so bold!”

Hailing from the outskirts of Adelaide, Barry Morgan is not just any organ salesman – he's the epitome of organ enthusiasm and expertise. Beyond the deals and the dazzle of his store in the heart of Adelaide's Sunnyside Mall, Barry is a performer at heart. When he's not introducing customers to the finest organs in town, he's on stage, captivating audiences with his unparalleled organ demonstrations.

With a passion that's infectious, Barry is on a mission to usher in a renaissance for organ aficionados. His groundbreaking 'one finger method' is not just a technique; it's a revolution. It's transforming the daily routines of countless housewives and rejuvenating the spirits of many seasoned gentlemen. One encounter with Barry and you'll be eager to embrace the 'joy of the organ' and, perhaps, even get out your personal cheque book and take one home!