Award-winning Scottish company announce Stuntman UK tour

Award-winning Scottish company SUPERFAN are taking their high-octane smash hit Edinburgh Fringe show Stuntman on tour, supported by Creative Scotland.

The show uses a blend of dance, theatre and circus, to present a hilarious, and tender ode to the relationship between masculinity and male violence. The show creates cartoonish action-movie inspired fight scenes using the performers lived experiences.

With dates across the UK the show will have a limited run at HMP YOI Polmont, Scotland’s largest Young Offenders Institution which primarily houses young males between the ages 18-21.

This explosive highly acclaimed performance showcases a duet in which two stuntmen wrestle with their relationship to violence on and off screen.

Told through a series of satirical stunts with high impact, Stuntman is not only inspired by classic and contemporary action movies such as Die Hard and John Wick, but also the performers’ personal experiences of their relationships with violence and aggression.

Through hard-hitting and entertaining theatrics, performers David Banks (Fox) (Stuntman, Summerhall) and Sadiq Ali (The Chosen Haram, UK Tour; Tell Me, UK Tour; The Unlikely Friendship of Featherboy and Tentacle Girl, Assembly Roxy) introduce an up-close and personal look into their lives in an intensely physical, funny, and moving production.

With striking, film set-inspired design from Rachel O’Neill (Tounge Twister, UK Tour; Through the Shortbread Tin, Scotland Tour; The Show for Young Men, Edinburgh International Children’s Festival), sound design from Richy Carey ({ stereo – type – music }, Art Night Dundee; wild tracks radio, BBC Radio 6; Åčçëñtß, Glasgow Short Film Festival 2019) and lighting design from Michaella Fee (Ginger, Tramway Glasgow; Childminder, Scotland Tour; Me and My Sister Tell Each Other Everything, The Tron Glasgow).

Stuntman will immerse the audience in highly physical exaggerated fight sequences and challenge how we think about violence in the media and questions the impact that action-hero role models have on men and boys.

Director and Deviser of Stuntman Pete Lannon (Nosedive, The Barbican; Like Animals, UK Tour) comments: "It’s great to be bringing Stuntman back to audiences around the UK, and to be touring to a lot of places we haven’t taken work to before. This show is bursting with fun as well as tackling some really complex themes, and every time we perform the show it feels like those themes have just become more urgent and relevant. I especially can’t wait to bring the show to my hometown of Berwick-upon-Tweed (the first time I’ve toured there) and to audiences in HMPYOI Polmont."

SUPERFAN are an award-winning Scottish company who devise theatre for adults and young-people to take a playful approach to exploring the world using artforms that include contemporary circus, dance-theatre, autobiographical performance and physical theatre.