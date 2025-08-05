Award-winning folk star set for Dundee show

Scottish folk sensation Beth Malcolm is getting set to perform her critically acclaimed album to Dundee audiences at Dundee Rep Theatre on Thursday, September 4.

Beth has rapidly been making a name for herself in Scotland’s glittering folk scene, having won Scots Singer of the Year at the MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards for the second time in her career last year. Beth quickly became known for her deft storytelling and stunning vocals after winning a coveted Danny Kyle Award at Celtic Connections 2019.

Her second album FOLKMOSIS is a heartfelt and transformational one, that is told in three acts, taking listeners and audiences on a journey from the traditional music and Scots tongue she was brought up with, through an eclectic mix of modern, neo-soul and jazz influences that soundtracked her later years.

The album doubles as a piece of folk-theatre that will be brought to life for Dundee audiences this September.

Born out of a New Voices commission for Celtic Connections, FOLKMOSIS celebrates connections to land and language through shared music, and how the different threads and experiences in our lives can weave together over time.

Audiences can expect moving modern and traditional folk songs woven together by captivating spoken word to form a musical coming of age story and beautiful exploration of what it means to belong.

Beth Malcom said: “Creating FOLKMOSIS has been the joy of my life. I wanted to create a musical story and an absorbing world that people can immerse themselves in. To find songs, learned through osmosis years ago, which echo how you feel inside, and how you feel about the world around you, is a profound experience.

“I’ve got such close family ties to Dundee and the surrounding areas including Forfar and Angus, so it feels really special to be playing there and to share these songs with Dundee Rep audiences. I hope you can join me.”

Beth’s inimitable vocals and beguiling spoken word will be accompanied on stage by some of Scotland’s finest musicians in the folk and jazz scene, namely Heather Cartwright (acoustic guitar), Callum Convoy (bodhrán) and Tiernan Courell (flute, whistles, bansuri).

Beth has collaborated with a number of Scotland’s finest outfits including Fat-Suit and Adam Holmes, sang with Gaelic electronic pioneers Niteworks on the hit track John Riley, has toured extensively and recently lent her voice to new electronic musical project LUSA.