Award-winning comedian and storyteller Kate-Lois Elliott brings sellout debut show on tour

Award-winning comedian and storyteller Kate-Lois Elliott is bringing her debut show, How to Belong Without Joining a Cult, on tour this spring.

Fresh from a sold-out run at the Gilded Balloon during the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe, How to Belong Without Joining a Cult is a sharp and witty exploration of group mentality and the universal desire to fit in, without losing yourself in the process.

The heart of the show lies in Kate’s own life story. Her family were part of a secretive religious cult based in South London- until her mother managed to escape at just 16 years old. Years later, Kate found herself reckoning with group dynamics of a different sort: the toxic friendship cliques of teenage life.

Kate-Lois Elliott is no stranger to the stage. Her acting credits include performances in the Arcola Theatre’s award-winning Clarion, Loserville: In Concert in the West End, and The Serpent’s Tooth at the Almeida Theatre. Comedy fans may also recognise her from Edinburgh Fringe favourite NOTFLIX, as well as appearances on the BBC and Netflix. Offstage, Kate co-hosts the acclaimed Diversify Podcast, which has featured big names like Ria Lina, Maisie Adam, and Tez Ilyas.

In How to Belong Without Joining a Cult, Kate unpacks the absurdities of group dynamics, from teenage friendship cliques and WhatsApp groups to families and gym memberships. The show asks: Why is it so hard to leave a group chat with your dignity intact? And how do we navigate our need to belong without compromising our individuality?

Critics have raved about Kate’s latest show:

“Funny, clever, and sharply observed. With more substance than many comedy shows, Kate is one to watch.” – Voice Magazine“

"A genius approach to breaking down what self-reflection truly means. A brilliant talent for normalising the absurd.” – Entertainment Focus

“Thought-provoking & funny… clever, witty & unique.” – Heart London

Featured in THE TIMES BEST JOKES OF THE FRINGE 2024, Featured in EDINBURGH NEWS BEST JOKES OF THE FRINGE, Featured in Bruce Dessau’s Edinburgh Recommendations 2024, Kate’s comedic style is rooted in her ability to make the personal universal.

Her sharp observations and relatable humour have earned her accolades: early on she made it to the finals of competitions like the British Comedy Guide Talents Awards, was nominated for a prestigious British Writers’ Guild Award for her first web series, a spot in the Funny Women Content Creator Award nominations, and more recently she won the coveted Keep It Fringe Fund Award for Edinburgh Fringe 2024.

Kate’s show offers a deeply relatable reminder that, whatever the stakes, we’re all just trying to find our place in the world.

HOW TO BELONG WITHOUT JOINING A CULT comes to:

Monkey Barrel, Edinburgh on 22nd March 2025 tickets available at: www.events.liveit.io/monkey-barrel-comedy-1/kate-lois-elliott-how-to-belong-without-joining-a/