Autumnal fun for everyone this year at Dobbies Garden Centres Pup-kins, planting and un-be-leafable fun: Dobbies unveils spellbinding lineup of autumn events

This October and November, Dobbies Garden Centres have three exciting autumn events lined up across its stores to give customers something to look forward to. There’s something for everyone, with events for dogs, kids and families, and a brand-new Autumn Planting & Afternoon Tea for adults.

Pup-kin Patch

The Pup-kin Patch event at Dobbies will be a fun filled day for dogs to dig into treats, toys, and tail wagging fun. With activities from picking their own pumpkin from a patch of autumn themed toys, to enjoying a puppuccino from the restaurant, furry friends are bound to have a paw-esome outing. The event will also have a free digital photo opportunity for dogs to pose in front of an autumnal backdrop, for a beautiful pet ‘paw-rtrait’.

Tickets to the event will also include special offers in the pet department, one free hot drink and pupuccino with the purchase of any cake from the restaurant, and £5 off £25 spend in store. Dobbies Pup-kin Patch event will be taking place on Saturday 25, Sunday 26, Friday 31 October, and Saturday 1 November, tickets are £12.50 per dog.

Dobbies Little Scar-lings

Little Scare-lings – Halloween Afternoon Tea Party

This Halloween, Little Seedlings can get ready to take part in some scarily fun afternoon tea activities. There will be a spread of sandwiches for the children and spook-tacular tea and cake offers or afternoon tea add ons for adults. Little ones will get to take part in slime and magic potion making to embrace their inner witches and wizards, alongside other magical activities and games. Dobbies is encouraging attendees to dress up in their spookiest costume as a great prize will be awarded during a costume contest.

The Little Scare-lings Afternoon Tea is taking place on Saturday 18, Sunday 19, Saturday 25, Sunday 26, Friday 31 October, and Saturday 1 November, tickets are £13 for children and from £7.50 for adults.

Autumn Planting and Afternoon Tea experience

Guests can enjoy a relaxing afternoon tea and autumn themed planting experience this October at Dobbies Garden Centres. Dobbies’ Green Team will show attendees how to make their own seasonal terrariums with mini autumn decorations to take home and care for, with a demonstration, followed by a Q&A session. The planting and demonstration will be followed by a three-tiered Traditional Afternoon Tea in the restaurant, including sweet and savoury treats, and unlimited tea and coffee refills.

The Autumn Planting and Afternoon Tea experience will take place on the 11, 17, and 18 of October. Tickets are £45, and prosecco or a Luxury Afternoon Tea is available as an optional upgrade at an additional cost.

Dobbies’ Events Programme Manager, Ayesha Nickson, is looking forward to welcoming customers, from families, to dogs, to planting enthusiasts, to Dobbies stores this autumn. She said: “It’s fantastic to have such a variety of events available at Dobbies this autumn, there really is something for everyone to enjoy, with fun for all ages.

“Our events provide a perfect opportunity to come together with our loved ones and spend some quality time together enjoying gardens, and good food. October and November is the perfect time to take part in some seasonal autumnal activities.”

Tickets to all autumn events at Dobbies are now available to book at www.dobbies.com/events.