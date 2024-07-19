Autism Mama: A mother's journey at the Fringe

Most mothers expect to help guide their child through puberty. But when your son is autistic, it's a whole different story. Welcome to Josephine Lacey’s world.

Armed with various visual aids and balloons, Leicester Mercury Comedian of The Year nominee Josephine makes her Edinburgh Fringe debut this August with the World premiere of this heartwarming insight into the relationship between mother and son.

She and her boy set out on this messy, turbulent, physical, and emotional journey together- Both on a voyage of discovery, both learning by their own and each other’s mistakes and both determined to go to any length to figure it all out … and clean up afterwards.

Josephine draws on her Jamaican-Irish heritage, combining it with the honest humour guile and wisdom of someone that's been there, done it and bought the t-shirt.

Josephine Lacey - Autism Mama

"Autism Mama is a stand alone comedy show. It's funny, heartfelt and inspirational. It's about a tale I know none of my friends, family or audiences so far have experienced themselves. It's a story that I want to share," she says.

A powerhouse performer, veteran of comedy circuit, she comes to Edinburgh this August with a show that presents a hilarious no-holds barred testament to a mother's love.