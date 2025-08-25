Ticket sales were flat for this year’s Fringe

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The head of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society has called on governments and Edinburgh City Council to tackle the “many challenges” faced by artists, producers and venues in performing at the festival.

Chief executive Tony Lankester said he wanted the UK and Scottish Governments to “explore ways to alleviate...challenges” as the Fringe Society revealed flat ticket sales on last year amid warnings over the soaring cost of accommodation in Edinburgh in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures showed around 2.6 million tickets were sold for 3,893 shows at this year’s event - a similar level to last year and well below the peak of three million sold in 2019, before the Covid pandemic.

In 2024, 3,746 shows were performed, however it has been claimed that more artists were scheduling shorter runs this year due to difficulties in affording to stay in Edinburgh.

Mr Lankester said: “What is clear is that the Fringe remains the most important cultural event in the world. Artists remain at the heart of this joyous festival, and we’re consistently in awe of their creative work which often tackles topical issues and examines them through a creative lens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We recognise the many challenges artists, producers and venues face in staging the event, and call on the City of Edinburgh Council, the Scottish Government and the UK Government to continue working with the Fringe community to explore ways to alleviate these challenges.”

Tony Lankester is the new chief executive of the Fringe Society. | Fringe Society

He added: “There are no easy answers to the challenging cost of participating in the Fringe, but we know that the will is there to explore some innovative, high impact solutions, and we look forward to advancing the many conversations we’ve begun with stakeholders and partners. This year’s Festival Fringe has felt joyful and exciting, and we thank the artists, the hundreds of venues, promoters, producers, workers and teams that make this fantastic event happen every year.”

The Fringe Society said 301 venues had hosted a diverse selection of work across 53,942 performances in August. A total of 62 countries were represented on Fringe stages, with 17 international showcases at the forefront including Denmark, Australia, South Korea and Canada.

Meanwhile, the Pleasance lauded a record breaking Saturday in the middle of the Fringe, when it said 33,000 people had visited its Courtyard venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall, the venue said more than 460,000 tickets issued across the Courtyard, Dome and the EICC.