Australian rock band Sly Withers to make Glasgow debut at Slay tonight
Having built a dedicated following in Australia with two ARIA Top 10 albums and multiple triple j Hottest 100 entries, Sly Withers arrive in the UK with a reputation for emotionally honest songwriting and dynamic live performances. Their music blends melodic punk, alt-rock, and introspective lyricism, with critics praising the band’s ability to balance cathartic energy and heartfelt reflection.
Released on April 17, Restless sees the four-piece working with producer Stevie Knight (Stand Atlantic, RedHook) and mixer James Paul Wisner (Paramore, Underoath). The result is a polished, anthemic track that captures the frustration of wanting to be better — for oneself and others — but struggling to break out of old patterns.
“Restless is about feeling stuck and letting people down, even when you’re trying not to,” says frontman Jono Mata. “It’s honest, and a bit messy — but it’s real.”
Sly Withers — comprising Jono Mata, Sam Blitvich, Shea Moriarty and Fraser Cringle — have previously supported the likes of Amy Shark and Tones and I, and are now stepping confidently onto the global stage with a UK tour that also includes multiple sets at Brighton’s Great Escape Festival.
Their Glasgow date at Slay offers Scottish fans a rare opportunity to see the band in a more intimate setting, ahead of what promises to be a busy year of international touring and new releases.
Sly Withers play Slay, Glasgow on Tuesday 6 May. Tickets available now.