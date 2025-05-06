Australian rock band Sly Withers to make Glasgow debut at Slay tonight

Perth-based alt-rock band Sly Withers will play their first-ever Glasgow show on Tuesday, May 6, taking to the stage at Slay as part of their debut UK tour. The date follows the release of their latest single Restless, a powerful new track exploring the complexities of mental health, relationships, and self-growth.

Having built a dedicated following in Australia with two ARIA Top 10 albums and multiple triple j Hottest 100 entries, Sly Withers arrive in the UK with a reputation for emotionally honest songwriting and dynamic live performances. Their music blends melodic punk, alt-rock, and introspective lyricism, with critics praising the band’s ability to balance cathartic energy and heartfelt reflection.

Released on April 17, Restless sees the four-piece working with producer Stevie Knight (Stand Atlantic, RedHook) and mixer James Paul Wisner (Paramore, Underoath). The result is a polished, anthemic track that captures the frustration of wanting to be better — for oneself and others — but struggling to break out of old patterns.

“Restless is about feeling stuck and letting people down, even when you’re trying not to,” says frontman Jono Mata. “It’s honest, and a bit messy — but it’s real.”

Sly Withers — comprising Jono Mata, Sam Blitvich, Shea Moriarty and Fraser Cringle — have previously supported the likes of Amy Shark and Tones and I, and are now stepping confidently onto the global stage with a UK tour that also includes multiple sets at Brighton’s Great Escape Festival.

Their Glasgow date at Slay offers Scottish fans a rare opportunity to see the band in a more intimate setting, ahead of what promises to be a busy year of international touring and new releases.