Attic Lights frontman Kev Sherry releases his second solo album

Kev Sherry, lead singer for the cult, critically acclaimed Scottish indie-rock four-piece Attic Lights, and prolific solo musician and graphic novelist, is proud to announce the release of his second album, the follow up to his debut solo album.

Kev Sherry is a prolific multitasker extraordinaire! Not only is he a songwriter and indie musician, he’s also a comic writer and artist, and so much more besides. He famously performed in the indie guitar band Attic Lights and released three critically acclaimed albums with them: “Friday Night Lights” (Island/Universal Records, 2008), “Super De Luxe” (Elefant Records, 2013) and “Love In The Time Of Shark Attacks” (Elefant Records, 2019).

His songs have been featured on BBC’s The Culture Show, HBO’s Divorce, Netflix's Elite, MTV’s Teen Mom, The One Show and many others. Kev has also collaborated with international artists including Bjorn Yttling, Cerys Matthews and La Casa. More recently, he became a member of the ‘indie dance pop’ collective, ‘Disco Mary’ who are signed to Groove Bound Records and Bucks Music Group Publishing.

Not only that, Kev is also a published Graphic Novel writer with legendary Franco-American comic publisher Humanoids Inc. Kev’s debut graphic novel, ‘Painted’ , a ‘militant feminist comic’ was released in the UK and USA on October 12th 2021 by legendary comic publisher Humanoids Inc. He recently learned to draw and, as with the lead single, Kev will be creating ‘comic strips’ for each track on the album. The comic strips will serve as videos and will also be available in pure comic format on the websites Webtoon and Tapas.

New album“Wrath Of Can” follows from three years working on his ongoing Disco Mary project with Bucks Music Group and Groove Bound Records. The album goes back to Kev’s roots in a messy, barely produced indie rock/alternative manner. Indeed, he is emphatic it is definitely not the kind of ‘indie rock’ that has become the commodified, super-produced beast that many people think of when they hear that phrase. Kev states, firmly: “This is resolutely rough and ready.”

The title “Wrath of Can” is a strong ode to positivity and a nod to the idea that progressive, liberal people need to get fired up and organised to take on the growing forces of the right wing. It also alludes to a moment early in their relationship when Kev almost convinced his now wife that as a child, he had an acting role as a background extra in Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan. This incident is referenced in the lyrics of the song Mismatched Plans. Kev has no idea why he did this other than he thought it would be funny. It was a ridiculous claim and became increasingly ridiculous the more details he added. But as with most things in life – he refused to back down!

The album was produced by Chris McCrory, a two time SAY Award nominated producer, songwriter and audio engineer from Glasgow, Scotland. Known publicly as the frontman of indie rock quartet Catholic Action, his work has been received with widespread critical acclaim from the likes of The Wall Street Journal, Les Inrockuptibles & NME - as well as earning high profile playlist additions from BBC Radio 1, BBC 6 Music & Spotify’s New Music Friday. Furthermore, his work has also soundtracked international television programming and marketing campaigns from the likes of Mercedes, Microsoft, HBO, Showtime, Paramount, BBC & Channel 4.

The album artwork was a more personal, family affair: the ‘Dancing Ladies’ were created and drawn by Kev’s wife Alicia and are cleverly designed composite pictures, made of lots of tiny other shapes and details. The songs on “Wrath Of Can” are sonically inspired by artists like Margaret Glaspy, MJ Lenderman, Bill Ryder-Jones, Kurt Vile, Kevin Morby, Alvvays and take in a mixed bag of tales all from Kev’s own personal life and the culture at large: Kev’s relationship with his now wife (“Milk White Teeth, Mismatched Plans”), Brexit, right wing politicians and ridiculous rhetoric (“Sun Of A Beach”), freaky synchronicities (“Particles Of Light”). Lead single “Everything A Mother Could Want” explores the myriad social and cultural forces that want us to defer to the expectations of others, be that to parents, authority figures or friends. The song and accompanying comic strip video, explore, with the wisdom of hindsight, at Kev’s time signed to a major record label with, Attic Lights.

And there’s more! Kev tackles a blight on our age – attitudes to feminism, misogyny and insecure men (“Sexual Genius Of The Western World”), belief systems (“Young Presbyterians”), true life stories of disabled children (“These Modern Essentials”), and, quite a personal reference to pheasant murders and the ripple effects of childhood deeds (“Pfeilstorch”), and a shout out to millennials and Gen Z, and youthful insecurity generally, (“There Are No Winners Here”).