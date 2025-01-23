Atsuko Okatsuka brings 'The Full Grown' to Glasgow

Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka will bring her debut comedy tour 'The Full Grown' to the O2 Academy Glasgow on February 20, offering audiences a distinctive exploration of adult life through her personal storytelling.

The Asian American comedian, known for her critically acclaimed HBO special 'The Intruder', will showcase a comedy performance that delves into complex themes of family, identity, and personal growth.

Drawing from her unique background as an immigrant raised by her grandmother, Okatsuka tackles subjects including making friends as an adult, marriage dynamics, and generational experiences with warmth and humour.

Having performed in 56 cities across 12 countries, Okatsuka has established a reputation for comedy that resonates deeply with audiences. Her work has earned significant critical recognition, including being named the "Best Debut Special of 2022" by the New York Times.

The Glasgow show represents one of three UK tour dates, with additional performances in Manchester and London. Audiences can expect a performance that blends personal anecdotes with sharp observations about contemporary life, reflecting Okatsuka's distinctive comedic style.