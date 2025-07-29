Aston Martin Valiant in supercar spotlight

An Aston Martin Valiant will take centre stage at this weekend's Netherby Hall Car Show, in Longtown, near Carlisle.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 5.2-litre, twin-turbocharged V12 car commissioned by Formula 1 great Fernando Alonso will be showcased alongside more than 100 vintage classic cars and supercars.

The event will be held within the ground of the Grade II* listed Netherby Hall’s grounds over August 2 and 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will line up next to demonstrator cars such as the DB12 Coupe, Vantage coupe, V12 Vanquish, Vantage Roadster and their Polestar models, brought to the event by main sponsors Aston Martin Edinburgh and their colleagues in Newcastle.

The Aston Martin Valiant.

Kim Capstick, Director of Operations at Netherby Hall, said: “The Netherby Hall Car Show attracts thousands of motoring fans from across the country and that is because we showcase some top of the range supercars and vintage vehicles which appeal to a wide range of interests.

“You know you’re in for a treat when Aston Martin declare the Valiant as its most extreme front-engine road car, and we’re delighted our long-term sponsors and supporters Aston Martin Edinburgh are bringing such an impressive vehicle along to the show.

“With the cars on show over the weekend, we are very excited for another elite event where petrol heads and motoring enthusiasts are going to be blown away.”