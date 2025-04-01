ArtsEd Graduate, Joe Simmons discusses his time on the Cruel Intentions UK tour

Joe Simmons, represented by BBA Management is an ArtsEd London graduate and is currently playing Greg McConnell in the UK tour of Cruel Intentions.

What has been the most memorable moment for you during the Cruel Intentions tour so far?

The best and most memorable moment for me so far was definitely having my family surprise me in Cheltenham! I had no idea they would be there and greeted me at stage door with huge grins on their faces.

How does performing in the UK differ from other countries you’ve toured in?

Joe Simmons

I haven’t been fortunate enough to tour in any other countries yet but I can’t wait to be able to answer that question!

Have any of the UK audiences surprised you with their reactions to certain scenes or performances?

Manchester opening night! They were such a wonderful audience the most responsive and loud audience we’ve had so far it definitely gave us all so much energy on stage.

What’s your favourite song or scene to perform, and why?

Mine would I have to be “I’ll make love to you”. Although I’m a very small feature in it it’s an absolute dream to watch Lucy carter perform with such magic every night. She always makes small changes to keep it so fresh and the audience eat it up every night!

Are there any behind-the-scenes traditions or rituals the cast enjoys before a show?

The “stage left beginners crew” have a small tune we quickly sing with our hands in every night and of course I can’t forget the wonderful Nic Myers who calms my nerves down every night.

What do you hope the audience takes away from watching Cruel Intentions live on stage?

I hope the audience takes away a memory that’s been reignited for themselves. Something someone said during this whole process was that everyone who lived through the 90s can associate at least one song or moment in the show that connects with them at some time or place in their life., and I hope from watching the show it ignites a memory in them that brings them joy.