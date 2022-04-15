Stormy weather by Annie Broadley is a painting of oil and mixed media on board

The event is held each year on April 15 by Unesco to help strengthen the links between artists and society, encourage diversity of expressions, and emphasise the importance of arts education.

“Art nurtures creativity, innovation and cultural diversity for all peoples across the globe and plays an important role in sharing knowledge and encouraging curiosity and dialogue,” it says. “These are qualities that art has always had, and will always have if we continue to support environments where artists and artistic freedom are promoted and protected. In this way, furthering the development of art also furthers our means to achieve a free and peaceful world.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Entitled Stormy weather, the painting highlights what could become an increasingly common part of our everyday lives, as climate change leads to increasingly dangerous conditions.

Broadley writes: “This year has seen some of the worst weather I can remember. Many trees in the countryside where I live came down in particularly high winds last November.

“Thinking about these increasingly fierce storms which are due to climate change has made me wonder what life must be like for those living on the islands off the north-west coast of Scotland.

“‘Stormy weather’ is my interpretation of this – the small houses cling tenaciously to the hillside as the wind and rain rages all around them.”

To see more works by Annie Broadley and for more information about her, visit her website at anniebroadley.com.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.