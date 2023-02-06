News you can trust since 1817
Video report: Unite for a Workers' Economy mural doffs cap to Glasgow's Calton weavers

The Unite union has commissioned a new mural by artist Mack Colours in the Calton area of Glasgow.

By John Devlin
2 minutes ago

The location was chosen for it's proximity to the first ever recorded strike in Scotland by the Calton weavers.

The Calton weavers were a community of handweavers established in the community of Calton, then in Lanarkshire, just outside Glasgow, in the 18th century.

In 1787 the weavers went on strike. Troops opened fire on the demonstrators and six weavers were killed. In the early 19th century, many of the weavers emigrated to Canada, settling in Carleton Place and other communities in eastern Ontario, where they continued their trade.

Mural artist Mack Colours PIC: John Devlin / The Scotsman
