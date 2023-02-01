News you can trust since 1817
Video report: Our World exhibition at Tramway, Glasgow - art by people in prison or confined care

Prison arts charity Koestler Arts has been championing and exhibiting artwork from the criminal justice system for 60 years. The Our World show at Tramway in Glasgow showcases visual art, poetry and music from across Scotland.

By John Devlin
10 minutes ago
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 5:53pm

Every artwork in the Our World is made by someone in a Scottish prison, young offender institution, secure hospital or under supervision in the community, and was entered into the 2022 Koestler Awards for arts in criminal justice.

To select work for this show, Koestler Arts partnered with Fife College – the National education provider, delivering learning in all public Scottish prisons. A group from HM Prison Shotts used their artistic and design skills to help select the artwork and chose the title Our World. They hope this exhibition expresses how much people who are in prison or confined care about what is happening in the wider world.

Our World, Tramway, Glasgow, until 26 February, https://www.tramway.org/

Installation view of Our World at Tramway, Glasgow PIC: John Devlin / The Scotsman

FILM BY JOHN DEVLIN FOR SCOTSMAN.COM

