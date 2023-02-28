Situated on Glasgow’s Trongate, Sharmanka Kinetic Theatre has been entertaining and enthralling audiences for over three decades.

Founded by sculptor-mechanic Eduard Bersudsky and theatre director Tatyana Jakovskaya in St Petersburg, Sharmanka moved to Scotland in the mid-1990s.

Bersudsky is the leading artist and co-creator of the Millennium Clock Tower at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh, and a recipient of the Creative Scotland award in 2005.

Sharmanka’s multi-sensory shows are layered with cross-cultural stories, and the company has an extensive record of national and international tours and exhibitions.

Sergey Jakovsky of Sharmanka Kinetic Theatre

Sharmanka Kinetic Theatre has been described as one of Glasgow’s “hidden gems” – now Sergey Jakovsky, the son of Bersudsky and Jakovskaya who runs Sharmanka, says he is on a mission to “un-hide” it.