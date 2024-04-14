Under the Radar - Holly Roseanna

Holly Roseanna

Holly Roseanna is a talented singer songwriter based in the kingdom of Fife. Her musical influences are varied, mixing catchy pop hooks with rap, hip-hop, hard rock, metal and electronica

To date, she’s participated in the Scottish Music Centre’s youth music programmes Hit The Road well-known for helping develop artists such as Lewis Capaldi and Be Charlotte, and Musicplus+ which offered one-to-one mentoring from songwriter Kim Edgar. She’s performed at festivals such as Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Outwith Festival, Meadows Festival, Anstruther Harbour Festival, both Edinburgh and Glasgow Foodies Festivals.

The young artist has enjoyed airplay courtesy of the RAPAL team on BBC Radio nan Gàidheal, Amazing Radio, glowing reviews in arts publications like SNACK Magazine and a television debut on STV. Holly Roseanna releases her three-track, self-produced The Prima Donna EP on 26 April, with the lead song Show Me The Gold also featuring hip hop act Empress. Find out more at https://linktr.ee/hollyroseanna

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide visit www.borntobewide.co.uk