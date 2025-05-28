Exclusive:Turner Prize judge 'coming home to Scotland' to head up international art festival
A Shetland-born judge of the prestigious Turner Prize is to head up a major Scottish art festival.
Helen Nisbet has been announced as the new director of Glasgow International - Scotland's biennial festival of contemporary art.
Ms Nisbet, who judged the Turner Prize in 2023, will take up the role this summer, ahead of the 11th edition of the festival, which starts on in June next year.
Previous director Richard Birkett stepped down in February. Both Ms Nisbet and Mr Birkett are to sit on the panel for the 2026 open call for artists, which closed on May 26.
Ms Nisbet has held key curatorial and leadership positions, including artistic director for Art Night, chief executive and artistic director for Cromwell Place and Curator at Cubitt, as well as holding a role as non-executive director for the Shetland-based artist-led project GAADA.
She said: "I'm so happy to be coming home to Scotland as director of Glasgow International. I'm excited to work with, and learn from, the festival team and to be amongst the gorgeous light, energy, artists, communities [and even the rain] in Glasgow again.”
Ms Nisbet added: “Glasgow International is a critical biennial, which represents a diversity of contemporary and cultural practice, and it is a privilege to lead it into its next phase. I bring with me a commitment shaped by years of collaboration with artists, organisers, communities, partners and audiences - locally, nationally, and internationally.”
Ms Nisbet’s appointment coincides with other key appointments within the festival team, including Pelumi Odubanjo as curator and Martel Ollerenshaw as festival manager.
Every two years Glasgow International presents an array of artists' projects across Glasgow by international artists and those based locally. These projects are selected through an open call by an invited panel of international and local artists, curators and producers and the Glasgow International Programme team.
Emma Nicolson, Creative Scotland’s head of visual arts, said: “We’d like to congratulate Helen Nisbet on her appointment and look forward to welcoming her back to Scotland.
“Glasgow International contributes significantly to the cultural offer of the city and is recognised locally and globally for its vibrant and distinctive programme. Helen brings a wealth of experience to the festival, and we are excited to see how her curatorial vision and commitment to artists and audiences will influence and shape its future direction.”
Bailie Annette Christie, chair of Glasgow Life said: “Helen Nisbet is a wonderful appointment as festival director for Glasgow International. Helen’s experience working alongside contemporary artists and her experience of GI and Glasgow will make the 2026 edition even more keenly anticipated. I am already looking forward to seeing the programme Helen and the festival team put together for the next GI.”
Comments
