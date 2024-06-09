It’s the last night of the Eras Tour in Edinburgh and we have you covered with everything you need to know.

Taylor Swift in Edinburgh Night Three: Weather, times, traffic, travel updates live

It’s the third and last night of the Eras Tour in Edinburgh, and another sold out crowd will be heading to Murrayfield.

We’ve got you covered with all the updates on traffic, weather and surprise song guesses with our live blog below.

For those who have been - wasn’t it amazing?! And for those going tonight, have a truly incredible time.