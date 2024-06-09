Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Edinburgh Night Three Live: Weather, times, traffic, travel updates
It’s the third and last night of the Eras Tour in Edinburgh, and another sold out crowd will be heading to Murrayfield.
We’ve got you covered with all the updates on traffic, weather and surprise song guesses with our live blog below.
For those who have been - wasn’t it amazing?! And for those going tonight, have a truly incredible time.
Taylor Swift in Edinburgh Night Three
Scotland has really done itself proud this weekend.
Each night beat the previous record - Murrayfield is glowing this evening!
We can’t wait to hear the stories, see the pictures and watch the videos of the hundreds of thousands of fans who attended this remarkable concert.
Oh wonderful!
On the first night, Kam said “Nae Chance”.
On the second night, Kam said “Ya wee radge”
And now, the third night, he said “Bolt ya rocket!”
You love to see it.
It looks like its a rain show folks!!
We all know how iconic Taylor’s rain shows are - and her last night in Edinburgh could be just as legendary.
The crowd seem to be prepared for the weather, which is good, as its most likely going to be rather cold as well!
Classic Scotland - we couldn’t expect to get a global mega star here and it not rain on her.
Tick tock - not long now before the clock appears and the show begins.
Everyone - have a glorious time - and make sure you drink plenty of water!
I’ll be here if anything major happens - new TV album revelations, major outfit variations... that sort of thing!
Take care and have fun.
From last night - the crowd were electric!
This is the countdown to the start of the concert, when the crowd knew that they were minutes away from seeing Taylor on the stage in real life!
Really incredible stuff.
Brilliant! The Outlander cast were at the Eras Tour last night and appeared to have the time of their life!
With the Eras Tour dominating the country during its three night stint at Murrayfield in Edinburgh, fans at the show, and fans not at the show have been ecstatic with Taylor’s comments about this fair country.
Here are five things that Taylor Swift has said about Scotland during her Edinburgh weekend with the Eras Tour.
WE LOVE this!!
Everyone in Scotland is really getting into the Swiftie spirit, and it’s great to see people enjoying themselves in a really wholesome way.
We aren’t surprised that Edinburgh know how to enjoy themselves, and definitely know how to party... but it’s always nice to have the opportunity to prove it to the rest of the world.
