Taylor Swift in Edinburgh Night Two Live

I went to the Eras Tour and the only thing more impressive than Taylor Swift was her Swifties

After a frantic 24-hours involving last minute travel plans, packing and not enough sleep, it finally sunk in that I was seeing Taylor Swift only as she started to sing.

That’s when I started to cry. Rather predictable.

I’ve been a fan of Taylor Swift for years and hadn’t thought I would be able to see the Eras Tour live. Even so, I’ve never had quite that reaction at a concert before – especially one that’s been plastered all over my social media feeds for more than a year now.

But none of that mattered there in that moment as the crowd enthusiastically screamed along to Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince.

The atmosphere felt electric and at times I had to stop singing just to take in the sheer volume of the audience – something which Taylor also had to do.