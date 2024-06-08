Taylor Swift in Edinburgh Night Two: Weather, times, traffic, travel updates live
Are you ready for it? Again? Night two is upon us.
The Eras Tour broke records on Friday night with the largest crowd for a stadium concert in the country, and tonight is going to be just as packed.
To keep up to date with weather, traffic, travel and terrible Taylor Swift puns, follow along with our live blog below.
Taylor Swift in Edinburgh Night Two Live
Enjoy the rest of the show, everyone
All the staff here at Scotsman towers (and indeed at Murrayfield with you) hope you have the best time tonight. For now, we’re signing off. Catch you tomorrow.
The pop superstar played the first of three sell-out shows on Friday evening
Well underway!
We hope Emily is having the time of her life
Low key one of our favourite parts of this weekend? Scotrail
Honestly, the ScotRail social media team and staff across the network have smashed it out the park with their fan engagement
Some of the shots from last night are something else
The most impressive thing?
I went to the Eras Tour and the only thing more impressive than Taylor Swift was her Swifties
After a frantic 24-hours involving last minute travel plans, packing and not enough sleep, it finally sunk in that I was seeing Taylor Swift only as she started to sing.
That’s when I started to cry. Rather predictable.
I’ve been a fan of Taylor Swift for years and hadn’t thought I would be able to see the Eras Tour live. Even so, I’ve never had quite that reaction at a concert before – especially one that’s been plastered all over my social media feeds for more than a year now.
But none of that mattered there in that moment as the crowd enthusiastically screamed along to Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince.
The atmosphere felt electric and at times I had to stop singing just to take in the sheer volume of the audience – something which Taylor also had to do.
