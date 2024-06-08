Live

Taylor Swift in Edinburgh Night Two: Weather, times, traffic, travel updates live

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack
Published 8th Jun 2024, 08:53 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2024, 19:36 BST
Comment
Taylor Swift in Edinburgh Night Two: Weather, traffic, travel updates live
Taylor Swift has brought her Eras Tour to Edinburgh - follow here for all the night two updates.

Are you ready for it? Again? Night two is upon us.

The Eras Tour broke records on Friday night with the largest crowd for a stadium concert in the country, and tonight is going to be just as packed.

To keep up to date with weather, traffic, travel and terrible Taylor Swift puns, follow along with our live blog below.

Read more: 22 pictures of Taylor Swift on stage at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium on Eras tour

Taylor Swift in Edinburgh Night Two Live

19:41 BST

Enjoy the rest of the show, everyone

All the staff here at Scotsman towers (and indeed at Murrayfield with you) hope you have the best time tonight. For now, we’re signing off. Catch you tomorrow.

19:40 BST

What we said after night one

19:38 BST

19:36 BST

Last night's best pictures

The pop superstar played the first of three sell-out shows on Friday evening

19:39 BST

Well underway!

19:38 BST

We hope Emily is having the time of her life

19:34 BST

Low key one of our favourite parts of this weekend? Scotrail

Honestly, the ScotRail social media team and staff across the network have smashed it out the park with their fan engagement

19:33 BST

Some of the shots from last night are something else

19:24 BST

19:20 BST

The most impressive thing?

I went to the Eras Tour and the only thing more impressive than Taylor Swift was her Swifties

After a frantic 24-hours involving last minute travel plans, packing and not enough sleep, it finally sunk in that I was seeing Taylor Swift only as she started to sing.

That’s when I started to cry. Rather predictable.

I’ve been a fan of Taylor Swift for years and hadn’t thought I would be able to see the Eras Tour live. Even so, I’ve never had quite that reaction at a concert before – especially one that’s been plastered all over my social media feeds for more than a year now.

But none of that mattered there in that moment as the crowd enthusiastically screamed along to Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince.

The atmosphere felt electric and at times I had to stop singing just to take in the sheer volume of the audience – something which Taylor also had to do.

