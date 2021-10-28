The artwork will also feature in an exhibition running in Edinburgh, Dumfries and finishing in Glasgow.

The awards, now in their fifth year, offers a £5,000 prize for first prize, a special award of £3,000 for black and white photographic portraits and £500 awards for the top works by entrants under 25 years.

The works nominated for prizes in the 2021 Scottish Portrait Awards have been released

The ten paintings, drawings and photographs shortlisted for prizes at the awards showcased a number of dominant themes such as tidal erosion and generational changes in Effie Ioannou’s Aisha and the multi-generational images in Saul Robertson’s Journeys to Peter Iain Campbell’s portrait of Photographer Laurence Winram meditating on a history of tidal erosion.

14 of the 61 works in the exhibition by artists under 25 years.

Works shortlisted for the young photographer and young fine artist awards include Paula Elder’s deeply honest and emotional self-portrait, A Conversation with Self, while Maksymilian Kulczycki and Blair Kemp offer starkly contrasting images of their grandparents.

The Scottish Portrait Awards, which are managed entirely by volunteers, are open to anyone over 16 years born, living or studying in Scotland.

The prize-winners will be announced on Wednesday November 17 during the awards event at the Scottish Arts Club in Edinburgh.

The exhibition of 61 works selected from over 700 entries is at the Scottish Arts Club until 27 November before moving to the Gracefield Art Centre in Dumfries and the Glasgow Art Club in Glasgow.