Review: New National Gallery exhibition spaces in Edinburgh 'a triumph of space, light and shadow'

There is no way to extend the old National Gallery building, all you can do is dig down.

Nearly 50 years ago, this gave us the dim and charmless basement where the nation’s Scottish art was then buried.

Later, further excavations provided a new entrance and some facilities. It all still felt a bit underground, but now in astonishing contrast the new Scottish wing designed by Hoskins Architects is a triumph of space, light and shadow.

Entering from Prince’s Street Gardens, a wide top-lit stair invites you up into the new galleries. (Up, because of the railway tunnels underneath.)

The new Scottish galleries at the National Gallery in Edinburgh will open to the public on 30 September. Picture: Campbell Donaldson

The first gallery you enter is squarish and partly enclosed. Beyond this lie the main galleries. A total surprise, punctuated by pools of bright daylight from windows onto the gardens, they stretch away into a mysterious, shadowy distance that actually lies beyond the end of the old building above.

Accommodated by a couple of long ramps, the floor slopes gently down. Spaces open to the right and the walls get taller. Then at the southern a big gallery opens and leads to a lift and a stair up to the old gallery.

This miraculous new space is devoted to Scottish art, but it is not hung as a story told chronologically. Instead it is arranged in a series of episodes.

This is important, for even though wider European art is not hung with the Scottish pictures here, there is no sense that the story of Scottish art is somehow a separate story and, as I am afraid some of our previous directors saw it, implicitly inferior.

One of the first glimpses of 12 new displays dedicated to Scottish art treasures at the National Gallery, with the new exhibitions opening on September 30. Picture: National Galleries

Major Scottish works still take their proper place among the greats upstairs. The new Scottish hang also continues at the top of the stairs. The link is firmly made.

Entering from the garden side, the first gallery is boldly hung with 20th-century Scottish art. William Johnstone’s great abstract picture A Point in Time from the late ‘20s hangs with other pictures from that era, Cecile Walton’s Romance, for instance, and pictures by Eric Robertson, Anne Redpath, James Cowie, Robert Burns, Agnes Miller Parker and others. It is a pretty bold introduction.

Move on and you come to works by the Colourists Cadell, Peploe and Hunter and works by C.R Mackintosh and the Macdonald sisters. The next section is hung with landscapes on one side and paintings of Edinburgh on the other. These latter include two of Alexander Nasmyth’s great views of Edinburgh.

Subsidiary galleries then open to the right. One is dedicated to Phoebe Traquair, including her miraculous four-panel needlework, Progress of a Soul.

Similar spaces are given to William McTaggart, the Glasgow Boys and the pupils of Robert Scott Lauder. Lauder's enormous Christ Teacheth Humility, not seen in public for years, is also hanging here.

The big gallery that opens up at the end includes story-telling pictures by great Victorians like William Dyce, Joseph Noel Paton and William Bell Scott.

G.P. Chalmer’s The Legend is a star here. Horatio McCulloch and other landscape painters together with Landseer’s Monarch of the Glen fill the last gallery, all under the aegis of Sir Walter Scott, whose portrait by Raeburn is hanging here.

Upstairs though the story continues with a gallery devoted to genre and history with Wilkie, William Allan, David Allan and others.

Then, as you go on into the old galleries, Wilkie, Raeburn and David Roberts are there to greet you. You can also do it all the other way around.