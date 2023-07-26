Paolo Nutini announces surprise outdoor concert at Royal Highland Showgrounds in August

Musician Paolo Nutini will perform at the Royal Highland Showgrounds on August 31

Scottish musician Paolo Nutini will perform at an outdoor concert next month on the outskirts of Edinburgh in a performance to be held at the end of the capital’s festivals programme.

The concert will be held at the Royal Highland Showgrounds on August 31.

Tickets for the event will go on sale from 10am this Friday.

Paolo Nutini gears up to perform at the Royal Highland Showgrounds in August

The singer-songwriter performed in a series of six concerts at the Ovo Hydro late last year as part of a comeback tour in support of his latest album, Last Night in the Bittersweet.