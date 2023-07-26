All Sections
Paolo Nutini announces surprise outdoor concert at Royal Highland Showgrounds in August

Musician Paolo Nutini will perform at the Royal Highland Showgrounds on August 31
By Dale Miller
Published 26th Jul 2023, 09:28 BST
 Comment

Scottish musician Paolo Nutini will perform at an outdoor concert next month on the outskirts of Edinburgh in a performance to be held at the end of the capital’s festivals programme.

The concert will be held at the Royal Highland Showgrounds on August 31.

Tickets for the event will go on sale from 10am this Friday.

Paolo Nutini gears up to perform at the Royal Highland Showgrounds in AugustPaolo Nutini gears up to perform at the Royal Highland Showgrounds in August
The singer-songwriter performed in a series of six concerts at the Ovo Hydro late last year as part of a comeback tour in support of his latest album, Last Night in the Bittersweet.

The album was released in July last year to critical acclaim and was Nutini’s first release of new material in eight years.

