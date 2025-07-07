Northern Irish theatre and dance productions to be spotlighted at Edinburgh Fringe

Artists and organisations hope to gain international recognition

Three works created by Northern Ireland theatre, dance and arts organisations will be spotlighted as part of an event at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer.

The Spotlight On Theatre And Dance From Northern Ireland initiative on August 19 is delivered by Theatre and Dance NI (TDNI), in collaboration with Belfast International Arts Festival, and supported by British Council Northern Ireland and The National Lottery through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland .

Now in its seventh year, the event aims to shine a light on work created by artists and arts organisations from Northern Ireland.

From left, Seon Simpson, Fergus Wachala-Kelly, Colm McCready, Karis Kelly and Simon Sweeney. Three works created by Northern Ireland theatre, dance and arts organisations will be spotlighted as part of an event at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer | PA

The exposure of being part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe gives an opportunity for the artists to connect and network with international arts industry figures with a view to having their work tour internationally.

The three productions from Northern Ireland being profiled in 2025 are Anthem For Dissatisfaction by Gina Donnelly with SkelpieLimmer Productions , Consumed by Karis Kelly , a Paines Plough, Belgrade Theatre, Sheffield Theatres and Women's Prize for Playwriting production in association with the Lyric Belfast and Shame Show by Colm McCready and Fergus Wachala-Kelly with SkelpieLimmer Productions.

In addition, four Northern Ireland artists will travel to Edinburgh as part of the Fellowship Programme, designed to support artists, directors, and producers who are exploring future opportunities at the Fringe.

This year's fellows are Carley Magee , Ronan McManus , Gemma Mae Halligan and Lisa May.

Niamh Flanagan , executive director of Theatre and Dance NI said: "Over the past seven years, Spotlight at the Edinburgh Fringe has demonstrated the strong national and international appetite for theatre and dance from Northern Ireland.

"The festival has created invaluable opportunities-drawing attention from national and international programmers leading to touring, collaboration, and other opportunities both at home and abroad.

"This recognition continues to elevate Northern Ireland's reputation on the global cultural stage.

"The Spotlight programme now extends beyond Edinburgh , providing support to artists and companies as part of both the Belfast International Arts Festival and Belfast Children's Festival."

She added: "We are delighted to present three exceptional artists as part of this year's Spotlight at the Edinburgh Fringe programme.

"Their work exemplifies the innovation, ambition, and artistic excellence that define Northern Ireland's creative sector. We're thrilled to support them in showcasing their talent at the world's largest arts festival and marketplace."

Richard Wakely , artistic director and chief executive of the Belfast International Arts Festival said: "The Spotlight at the Edinburgh Fringe programme continues to celebrate Northern Ireland artists who are working across performance disciplines and wish to create deep and sustainable international partnerships and collaborations."

Broadening artists’ reach

Jonathan Stewart, director of the British Council Northern Ireland said: "Providing Northern Ireland artists and companies with opportunities to showcase their work on international stages not only broadens their reach but also strengthens our local creative community.

"This exposure helps fuel a vibrant, thriving creative economy in Northern Ireland , benefiting artists, companies and audiences alike."

Siobhan Molloy , festivals, venues and international arts development officer at the Arts Council of Northern Ireland , added: " The Arts Council is proud to help spotlight the incredible theatre and dance work being made in Northern Ireland at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and funding from The National Lottery has been a game changer in helping us achieve that.