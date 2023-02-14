Banksy has claimed a new piece of artwork which appears to highlight domestic violence, featuring a woman with a black eye and missing tooth.

The wall painting appears to show a 1950s housewife, wearing a classic blue pinny and yellow washing up gloves, with a swollen eye and a missing tooth seemingly shoving her male partner into a chest freezer.

Sharing a series of pictures on his Instagram account, the elusive artist captioned the piece “Valentine’s day mascara” and zoomed in twice to show a close-up of the woman’s smiling but seemingly battered face.

The piece is set on a white wall backdrop, with users online speculating it is off Grosvenor Place in Margate, Kent.

It also features a variety of rubbish on the ground in front of the artwork, including a broken white garden chair, a blue crate and an empty beer bottle.

Speculation about the post has suggested the Bristol-born artist is referencing fighting violence against women on Valentine’s Day.

Banksy previously confirmed they had spent time in Ukraine after posting a video of an artist spray-painting designs in the war-torn country and speaking to locals.

The New Banks appears to highlight domestic violence and violence against women