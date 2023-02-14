Scotland's National Newspaper
New Banksy: Banksy unveils new ‘Valentine’s Day mascara’ mural in Margate

Banksy has claimed a new piece of artwork which appears to highlight domestic violence, featuring a woman with a black eye and missing tooth.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
6 hours ago

The wall painting appears to show a 1950s housewife, wearing a classic blue pinny and yellow washing up gloves, with a swollen eye and a missing tooth seemingly shoving her male partner into a chest freezer.

Sharing a series of pictures on his Instagram account, the elusive artist captioned the piece “Valentine’s day mascara” and zoomed in twice to show a close-up of the woman’s smiling but seemingly battered face.

The piece is set on a white wall backdrop, with users online speculating it is off Grosvenor Place in Margate, Kent.

Undated handout file photo of one of the new works by Banksy, appears to show a 1950's housewife, wearing a classic blue pinny and yellow washing up gloves, with a swollen eye and a missing tooth seemingly shoving her male partner into a chest freezer, the piece is set on a white wall backdrop in Kent. Issue date: Tuesday February 14, 2023.

It also features a variety of rubbish on the ground in front of the artwork, including a broken white garden chair, a blue crate and an empty beer bottle.

Speculation about the post has suggested the Bristol-born artist is referencing fighting violence against women on Valentine’s Day.

It's the first work of art the elusive street artist Banksy has claimed since spending time in Ukraine in October and November last year. In December, the anonymous graffiti artist announced they had created 50 screenprints which would be sold to raise funds for a charity supporting the people of Ukraine.

Banksy previously confirmed they had spent time in Ukraine after posting a video of an artist spray-painting designs in the war-torn country and speaking to locals.

The New Banks appears to highlight domestic violence and violence against women

Bansky has created art in Kent previously with his 2017 work depicting a man on a ladder chipping away at one of the stars on the EU flag.

